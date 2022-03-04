A Sunny Friday For Florida

Friday features sunny skies around South Florida and a strong ocean breeze in the east coast metro area — where a stray shower is possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be sunny and quite breezy. A shower is possible in spots along the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny around South Florida. Look for a building breeze in the east coast metro area during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.