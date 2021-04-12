A Solo Exhibition Of Miami-Based Artist William Osorio Featured At LnS GALLERY

LnS GALLERY is featuring Margins of Truth, a solo exhibition by Miami-based artist William Osorio. Margins of Truth frames Osorio’s artistic exploration of identity and its Odyssean reality.

This is Osorio’s second solo exhibition at LnS GALLERY following Inside Out in 2018. Margins of Truth will be on view at LnS GALLERY, through May 22, 2021.

In these paintings, Osario deconstructs the flexibility of our existence and its impact from culture and day-to-day surroundings. His compositions are an examination of the infinite possibilities of all that is comprised within the human experience.

“William is a powerful painter and a student of philosophy. His work elicits further examination of how we view basic behavior throughout time and space,” notes Luisa Lignarolo, co-owner of LnS GALLERY.

His work falls within a style of renewed Figurative Expressionism. Osorio’s style is characterized by a gestural looseness of unrestrained paint, taking inspiration from Contemporary giants such as Francis Bacon, Jenny Saville, Gerhard Richter, and Eric Fischl.

William Osorio is a Miami-based artist, born in Holguin, Cuba in 1989. He began his artistic journey at a young age in grade school. He initiated his studies at the School of Fine Arts in his hometown of Holguin, later choosing to pursue his dreams by emigrating to the US.

In the States, he embraced becoming a self-taught artist, leading to a key factor in the spontaneity of his work. While in the US, the Osorio participated in over 20 art exhibitions and group shows. He completed a residency in 2020 through Oolite Arts at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center (Snowmass Village, CO) and is currently an Artist-In-Residence at the Bakehouse Art Complex (Miami, FL).

In January 2021, Osorio’s The Cry (2017, oil on canvas, 60 x 72 inches) was acquired by the Pérez Art Museum Miami (Miami, FL) and in 2020, the Pérez Art Museum Miami at FIU (Miami, FL) acquired Cornerstone I (2017, oil and foam on wood, 72 x 96 inches), a large-scale mixed media work created by Osorio for the group exhibition titled Oolite at LnS Gallery (Miami, FL), taking place in 2017.

MEET THE ARTIST:

Margins of Truth is on view through May 22, 2021. Each Saturday from 12-5 pm, there will be an opportunity to meet the artist in person, by appointment only.

For more information, please visit https://lnsgallery.com/

ABOUT LnS GALLERY

LnS is a multi-use art space specializing in contemporary art with a focus on Miami-based artists. Guided by and named after the gallerist team of Luisa Lignarolo and Sergio Cernuda, partners in marriage and business, the space is anchored in a spirit of inclusive creativity attuned to the cultural pulse of South Florida.

Located in North Coconut Grove, within walking distance from the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station, the 5000-square foot gallery provides a showcase for unique forms of expression through curated, comprehensive cataloged exhibitions, site installations, and cultural gatherings.

To make your reservation visit https://lnsgallery.com/