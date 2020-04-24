A Message from the Editors: South Florida Reporter Being Updated

Good Morning, Friends!

All of us at SouthFloridaReporter.com have been focused on bringing you up to the minute and relevant news about the COVID-19 and its impact on our lives.

Our site has been extremely popular. We went from 1.2 million impressions per month to 2.1 million impressions. For those into analytics, that’s over 130,000 pageviews.

Our stories have been shared globally. This recent growth spurt keeps us even more determined to work for you!

As a result, we are making a transition to a new website server that will accommodate the demand and increase in readership. We expect this to take place gradually over the next few days. We want you to be aware that there is a possibility that our site might be down temporarily while our top-notch web team is doing what they know how to do best.

Rest assured, we aren’t going anywhere and if you find that our site is down, please know, that we are aware.

Some more good news!

We have a long-standing relationship with CitySpark, a nationally recognized calendar portal. In the next few days, our site will contain a new calendar specifically focused on restaurants and dining establishments in your neighborhood. The calendar will provide information on restaurants that are opened, their hours and services offered.

If you are an owner or a manager you can list your information for free. If you know anyone in the food and beverage industry, make sure to share this with them as well.

Virtual Events

One of the most popular features on our site is the comprehensive City Spark calendar. Now, instead of searching for events to attend you can now find lectures, shows, seminars and programs that are available, virtually.

We hope all of these changes will enhance your reading experience with us. Please feel free to send us any questions or comments at news@southfloridareporter.com and we will answer you promptly.

Thank you for your support!

Mark Young and Terri Lynn

Managing Editors, SouthFloridaReporter.com