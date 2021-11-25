A Heaping Helping of Sun and Clouds For Florida This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day features good sun, clouds at times, and a few east coast showers in spots on an ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will bring plenty of sun, dry conditions, and lots of holiday bargains at the malls. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s, but a few locations could reach the 80-degree mark.

Saturday will be sunny with a cool north wind as a weak front approaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and maybe a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

We can all be thankful that the tropical Atlantic is quiet as the clock runs down on the 2021 hurricane season.