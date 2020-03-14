A Guide to Hosting the Perfect Adult Birthday Party

Birthdays are an important part of everyone’s life; they give you a chance to look back at the past year and appreciate your accomplishments. However, that’s not all; birthdays are also a time to have fun!

If you’ve got a birthday coming up, then you should start planning your party as soon as possible. However, planning a successful party isn’t as easy as you might think; several small details need to be considered.

Before you start the planning process, be sure to read the following tips and fun ideas for a birthday party in Orlando:

Choosing the Right Date

First things first, you need to choose a date for your celebration. Although this may sound simple, it requires some foresight. If you’d like to have a large turnout, you should host your celebration on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. This will lower the chances of your friends and family members getting stuck at work

Pick a Theme

There’s no denying that themed parties are a good time; they give guests a chance to dress up and use their imagination. Not only do they get to have fun showing off their costumes, but they can also get a kick out of what the other guests are wearing.

If you’re looking for some inspiration, feel free to use one of the themes listed below:

Lumberjack

Luau

Zombie

Book a Venue

The city of Orlando has no shortage of fantastic venues for adult birthday parties. However, if you’d like to impress your guests with something special, you should book your celebration at an ax-throwing league near you.

For those that don’t know, ax throwing is a bar sport that was created by Canadian, Matt Wilson. Ax throwing leagues provide players with the perfect mix of a social and competitive atmosphere; you and your guests can go head-to-head against each other or battle it out as a team. The choice is yours!

Many ax-throwing leagues offer in-house food and beverage services, which means that you don’t have to go through the hassle of ordering food your guests (aside from a birthday cake, of course!)

However, if you want to bring your own homemade party snacks, that’s not a problem — most ax-throwing leagues allow players to bring their own food and beverages as well.

Send Out the Invitations

Once you’ve booked the venue, it’s time to send out the party invitations! This is a fun and essential part of the planning process. To avoid this, you should double-check that you’ve added the following information to your invitations before sending them out: