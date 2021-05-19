A Guide on Choosing Art For Your Home

Unless you frequent galleries or are an art curator in your own right, chances are you don’t know where to start when picking artwork for your new home.

In all fairness, there are well over thousands of options to choose from when selecting the perfect print for your living space. We’re not talking solely about what the frame contains, but also about the size of the frame and the contrast with existing features in your home.

Choosing the right art for your home can seem daunting – especially when you’re doing it for the first time. However, you’re not alone. For this reason, experts have compiled a list of do’s and don’ts when it comes to choosing art.

Something That Fits Your Aesthetic

First and foremost is choosing a piece of artwork that fits the aesthetic you’re going for. There are only so many options when choosing couches and tables, but a plethora of options when it comes to choosing wall hangings and prints.

Choose something that embodies your aesthetic and expression. This is often easier said than done given as to how people feel overwhelmed when asked, ‘what is your aesthetic?’

To start, what’s the vibe you want in your living space? Do you want family-centered and muted vibes? Do you want quirky and loud ones? Ask yourself what you’re trying to showcase with your living space and then pick a piece that embodies it.

Selecting the Right Size

Selecting the perfect size is dependant upon the following features:

The amount of space you have

Whether you want your artwork to stand center stage or blend in

Any contrasts to look out for

In more cases than some, homeowners will spruce things up by incorporating several different sizes. For example, a medium-sized print with smaller ones to surround it.

Existing Features

Art is an investment that you can carry around with you into your new home. However, you wouldn’t just be packing with one sole piece of artwork. You’ll have boxes upon boxes of other accessories that accentuate or blend with the artwork.

This is why it’s equally as important to consider existing features and accessories. For example, couches, tables, lamps, and even in-built features such as panes and fireplaces.

Without compromising on the fact that art is a way of expressing yourself, you’ll also need to be mindful of the fact that you can’t buy supporting accessories such as a new couch for a solitary piece of artwork.

Pairing Different Styles Together

If you’re undecided between two vastly different types of artwork – buy them both! Obviously with cost considerations in mind, however. Different styles pair well nicely in different corners of either the same room or in different rooms.

Going through catalogs upon catalogs for the perfect artwork seems daunting when you’re looking for something to fill up space in your home. However, if you go in with a plan and knowing what you’re looking for, you’ll end up finding the best pick for your living space.