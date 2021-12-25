A Gift To Florida Of Near-Perfect Weather Today

Christmas Day features a seasonably cool morning, followed by sunny skies and a nice warmup — a nice gift for the holiday. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will start with lows in the low to mid-60s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be near the 80-degree mark again.

Monday will begin with lows in the low to mid-60s again. Then it will be yet another pleasant day with plenty of sun and just a few clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and some clouds in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another great winter day with plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.