A Gift To Florida Of Near-Perfect Weather Today

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Christmas Day features a seasonably cool morning, followed by sunny skies and a nice warmup — a nice gift for the holiday.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will start with lows in the low to mid-60s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Sunday’s highs will be near the 80-degree mark again.

Monday will begin with lows in the low to mid-60s again.  Then it will be yet another pleasant day with plenty of sun and just a few clouds at times.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and some clouds in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another great winter day with plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

