A Chilly Start For South Florida Will Become A Pleasant Afternoon Wednesday

Wednesday features another chilly start, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will start with a milder morning featuring lows in the upper 50s to the mid-60s. The day will bring mostly sunny skies. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and maybe a storm in spots. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s, with a few locations reaching the 80-degree mark.

Saturday will feature lots of clouds with periods of showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, passing showers in spots, and breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-70s.