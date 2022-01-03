A Brief Cooldown Is Coming To South Florida

Monday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front moves from west to east during the daytime hours. Expect a brisk and gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches along both coasts. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be seasonably cool, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a few clouds on the breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see good sun and some clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies during much of the day and some showers in spots during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers again. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.