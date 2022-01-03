Home Weather A Brief Cooldown Is Coming To South Florida

A Brief Cooldown Is Coming To South Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Asset ID: SBI-301825648
Storyblocks

Monday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front moves from west to east during the daytime hours.  Expect a brisk and gusty breeze near the Gulf coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches along both coasts.  Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday morning will be seasonably cool, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.  Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a few clouds on the breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see good sun and some clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies during much of the day and some showers in spots during the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers again.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here