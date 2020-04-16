A Beginner’s Guide: Buying Cannabis From An Online Dispensary In Canada

For some people, walking into a legal cannabis shop and going up to the counter is an intimidating experience. If you are one of these people, buying cannabis online is perfect for you.

Lately, online dispensaries in Canada have increased in number, and due to competition, they are offering more selection, better products, excellent service, and reasonable prices. However, since you can access just about any product you are looking for, choosing the right dispensary can be kind of a difficult task.

Cannabis Basics Everyone Should Know

What is Cannabis?

Cannabis (marijuana) is a psychoactive drug deriving from the Cannabis Sativa plant. Cannabis consumers separate marijuana strains into three categories: Indica, Sativa, and hybrid. Now, you may wonder what the difference between these cannabis types is. Majority cannabis consumers say that Indica strains are physically sedating, perfect for relaxing. Sativas provide energetic, uplifting cerebral effects that pair well with physical activity and creative projects. And hybrids are thought to fall somewhere in between, offering a balance of the effects of both.

However, this division is made based on what the majority of consumers experience. If you look at the chemical components like terpenes and cannabinoids – there aren’t apparent patterns to explain why one type is sedating and the other uplifting.

The cannabis plant contains a vast number of compounds (at least 113 identified) called cannabinoids. Most famous among them are the mind-altering chemical Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is the most widely-known cannabinoid and is found in high concentrations in most marijuana strains. This compound causes the famous “high” feeling. CBD is non-psychoactive and balances the effects of THC. Some medical marijuana users prefer CBD to treat their symptoms because of the minimized feelings of euphoria in strains offering higher CBD content.

Why people use cannabis?

Cannabis affects people in different ways. It depends on the type and quality, the method of use, and the person. The majority of people use cannabis for recreation, socializing, and generally improving the quality of life. However, due to the extraordinary properties, many people use marijuana also for medical purposes.

According to the World Health Organization, several studies have confirmed the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids for nausea and vomiting in the advanced stages of illnesses such as cancer and AIDS. Controlled studies also found that cannabinoids are useful in the treatment of asthma and glaucoma, and as an antidepressant, anticonvulsant, appetite stimulant, and anti-spasmodic.

How to consume cannabis?

There are three basic ways of consuming cannabis. When smoked or vaporized, the gases enter the lungs before being absorbed into the bloodstream. In this case, marijuana enters the body “suddenly” but lasts for a short period. When cannabis is used orally, it can come in the form of tinctures, ingestible oils, and infused food or drinks. Inserted in the body in this form, the impact of cannabis is delayed, though the duration is typically longer. Lastly, cannabis can also be used topically in the form of a cream. This way, a full cannabis extract is quickly absorbed through the skin.

Choosing An Online Dispensary

Quality product options

A credible cannabis dispensary in Canada is able to provide you different and quality product options. In well-equipped ones, you can find strains of various levels of potencies. Since growing and selling cannabis is a thriving industry in Canada, and new strains are developed every day, pay attention to the source of the strains. Go through the dispensary’s product catalog even before you order for the first time. Prioritize dispensaries that have a good range of products because you will probably stick to that store once you start buying from them. Most importantly, ensure that they offer thoroughly-tested and high-quality products. People running large dispensaries usually have their own growers, and those managing smaller dispensaries usually buy weed from local growers. Whenever possible, gather information about the grower as well.

Ask some questions

If you want to better understand the products you are purchasing, you need to ask questions. This is especially important for first-time buyers. Asking questions will help your seller recommend the best products for your taste and personal preference.

Read reviews

If you want to make the right choice when picking and buying cannabis online, you need to know more about what previous customers have to say. Check out the dispensary store reviews and other experiences from customers to help you obtain a good sense of how that particular dispensary operates. You can find reviews on their website, Facebook page, or Yelp.

Compare prices

If you are going to buy marijuana for the first time, you probably don’t know the cost of various strains. Visit several online dispensaries and compare the price of a particular strain prior to deciding on one. Keep in mind that if you want a premium quality product, you will have to pay a premium price preferred method of payment.