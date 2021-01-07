9 Commonly Asked Questions Answered About Wholesale Cabinets

If you are into home remodeling or renovation, you will come across many difficult decisions around the choice of décor items. One of the biggest pieces of conflict in the kitchen seems to be the cabinets. They take up a lot of space and can be quite expensive. This is why you have to ask every possible question before you make the final decision.From price to shipping, nothing is inconsequential. We have listed nine of the most commonly asked questions that we get from shoppers looking for kitchen cabinets.

Are Wholesale Cabinets Cheaper Than Custom Cabinets?

The retail price of products depends on the markup charged by the store. But even considering this, no matter what cabinet you are buying, wholesale will always be priced cheaper than retail options.

Often, the price difference will be extremely substantial. Even if you get custom cabinets at a highly discounted price, they will never come down to a price tag that matches wholesale cabinets. Otherwise, the retailer will end up losing money.

Can You Get Enough Variety When Buying Wholesale Cabinets?

One of the biggest concerns that customers have is that there is not enough variety when it comes to cabinets. However, wholesale cabinets have the added advantage that you can go to the source and look at the huge stock. Many cabinets are shown to you that don’t even make it to the retailer or the market. You can pick from a range of wood, color, and material options. You can decide the finishing, what kind of cabinet you want, and every other feature you want to be included in the cabinet.

What Materials Are Used In The Making Of Hotel Cabinets?

Just as you have a variety of materials for custom cabinets, you can also get a range of materials in wholesale cabinets. Picking the right material for your kitchen can significantly impact how durable, functional, and aesthetic the cabinet is.

Just make sure whatever option you are picking is durable and water-resistant because you will be using it in the kitchen, where it will come across high heat and humidity. The kitchen is also an area with high traffic and can often hold moisture. Looking for the right material can mean you don’t have to go cabinet shopping for a very long time.

Should I Check The Moisture Content Of The Wood Before Making A Purchase?

Having excess moisture in the cabinet’s wood can lead to loose hinges, gaps, and other structural issues. Excessively damp wood can even prevent the wood from properly sticking together, leading down to weakening in parts.

How Is The Wholesale Cabinet Assembled?

Wholesale cabinets are made in similar methods as custom cabinets. This means the manufacturer can utilize a variety of ways. From gluing, pocket screwing to stapling, anything can go into the making of a wholesale cabinet. Now, when you are selecting a wholesale cabinet, you don’t know in the beginning what kind of assembly you are getting. Make sure you look for gluing and pocket screwing because they ensure the cabinet is extra durable. Staple cabinets are usually relatively weak and can fall apart easily.

Do I Have To Do The Installation If I Buy Wholesale Cabinets?

Installation is a very crucial factor in your cabinet. It is always better if the cabinetmaker can do it instead of you having to do it yourself or hiring a professional assembler. However, with wholesale cabinets, you see what you get. You have to make sure you have measured your kitchen correctly to buy a kitchen cabinet that is the right fit.

Is There A Warranty On The Making Of Hotel Cabinets?

Good cabinets come with a warranty and will save you a lot of trouble later. Most professional cabinet makers will make sure that they include a warranty clause in the papers of the cabinet. But make sure that you ask the retailer for any warranty if you are not entirely sure about the process. If the contractor is not transparent about answering multiple questions regarding the warranty, this is a clear indicator that you should look for your cabinet somewhere else.