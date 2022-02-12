8 Players With The Most Number Of Super Bowl Wins

This year we are in a unique position where none of the players who are playing the Super Bowl match this year have ever won it before. If the Bengals win then it will be the first time the franchise has ever taken home the trophy. If the Rams win it will be their first win this century.

Which coach do you think will be taking the Gatorade shower this year – you can find Fanduels NFL odds here.

Let’s take a look at the eight players who won the most Super Bowl rings. Note, we are including players that won national titles before the Super Bowl era started.

#8 Rob Gronkowski – 4 Wins (All Super Bowls)

There are a lot of players who have won the Super Bowl 4 times, we have chosen to put Rob Gronkowski on this list because he is the only player with this many victories that are still active.

Rob Gronkowski won his first 3 Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots in 2014, 2017, and 2018. He then won his 4th title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

#7 Bart Starr – 5 Wins (2 Super Bowls)

Bart Starr was the starting quarterback for one of the most successful NFL teams of all time – the Green Bay Packers in the 1960s. This team did the double in the first two wins – 1961 and 1962, although the Super Bowl did not exist at this time, They then won the NFL championship in 1965 as well. In the following two years, they won Super Bowls 1 and 2. They technically did the Triple with this second run.

#6 11 Other Players From That Packers Team – 5 Wins (2 Super Bowls)

Alongside Bart Starr, there were 11 other players that won the title 5 times with the Green Bay Packers in the 1960s.

These men were Jerry Kramer (offensive lineman), Ray Nitschke (linebacker), Henry Jordan (defensive lineman), Willie Davis (defensive lineman), Willie Wood (defensive back) Max McGee (wide receiver), Bob Skoronski (offensive lineman), Elijah Pitts (running back), Ron Kostelnik, Boyd Dowler (wide receiver), and Marv Fleming (tight end). They all won the same titles as Starr.

#5 Charles Haley – 5 Wins (2 Super Bowls)

Charles Haley should be really celebrated because he is one of only 2 men to have won more than 5 Super Bowls that did not play for the sensational Green Bay Packers team in the 1960s. Haley did the double twice in his career. Once in 1988 and 1989 with the 49ers. He did it for the second time with the Cowboys in 1992 and 1993. He won his 5th title with the Cowboys in 1995.

#4 Herb Adderley – 6 Wins (3 Super Bowls)

Herb Adderley was part of the legendary Packers team in the 60s but went on to win the title once more with another team. Adderley won NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers in 1961, 1962, and 1965, Super Bowls I and II with the Packers after the 1966 and 1967 seasons. He then moved to the Cowboys and played for the team that won the 1971 Super Bowl title.

#3 Forrest Gregg – 6 Wins (3 Super Bowls)

Forest Gregg and Herb Adderley moved to the Dallas Cowboys at the same time, after playing in the incredible Green Bay Packers team of the 1960s. Both players enjoyed wins in 1961, 1962, 1965, 1966 (Super Bowl 1), 1967 (Super Bowl 2), and 1971 (Super Bowl 6). Both players retired before the Cowboys went on to do the double the year after. They were 2 of 3 Green Bay Packers players to win 6 titles.

#2 Fuzzy Thurston – 6 Wins (2 Super Bowls)

Fuzzy Thurston was the third Packers player to win 6 titles. What makes Thurston different is that he actually won his title outside the Packers before he joined the team.

Fuzzy Thurston won in 1961, 1962, 1965, 1966 (Super Bowl 1), 1967 (Super Bowl 2). But he also won the NFL championship title in 1958 as well, with the Baltimore Colts.

#1 Tom Brady – 7 Wins (All Super Bowls)

Tom Brady has had one of the most incredible careers in the NFL. He is the second person on this list whose titles are all Super Bowls. He is also the second player that we mentioned that has won more than 5 titles who wasn’t part of that Green Bay Packers team.

He won his first 6 titles with the New England Patriots in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018 seasons. He was named Super Bowl MVP in 4 of these matches. He went on to win his final Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season. Brady has retired this season, so we know that he will not be winning the 8th title.

If you have watched any football in the last 20 years then you are not shocked to see Tom Brady at the top of this list. We hope he enjoys his retirement knowing that this record will probably never be broken.