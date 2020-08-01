8 Hand Exercises For Arthritis With Pictures

In this article, learn about hand exercises for arthritis, with specific instructions and advice. This article will also cover some other treatment options for arthritis.

Hand exercises Hand exercises can reduce pain, stiffness, and swelling while improving joint flexibility. The key is to do the exercises regularly. Also, developing a routine will help maintain that consistency. While doing these exercises, be sure to move slowly, breathe deeply, and stop if there is any tension or pain. Also, check with a healthcare professional or physical therapist for the best routine. Here are some recommended exercises for hand arthritis: 1. Hand clench Begin by straightening the fingers out. Slowly bend the hand into a fist. Keep the thumb on the outside of the hand. Hold this position for a couple of seconds, then repeat. Do around 10 reps once per day. People can do so more regularly if the exercise is comfortable and pain-free. 2. Thumb and finger lift Place the hands on a table, palm down and body-width apart. Begin by lifting the thumbs off the table as far as is comfortable and holding for 5 seconds, then rest. Repeat with the index finger, then the following fingers in turn. While one finger is raised, make sure that the others remain flat. Complete 10 sets around twice per day. 3. Thumb stretch Looking at the palm of the hand, relax the fingers into a neutral position. Bend the thumb across the palm, touching the bottom of the small finger. If this is difficult, just stretch as far as possible. Repeat multiple times with each hand. 4. Finger and thumb touch From the same position as the thumb stretch, bring the tip of the thumb together with the tip of each finger one by one. Complete 10 sets twice per day on each hand. 5. Side-to-side wrist bend Place the forearm flat on a table, with the palms of the hands facing down. Bend the wrist as far as possible to the left, hold for 2 seconds, then bend the wrist back to the center. Repeat this movement to the right, hold for 2 seconds, then move back to the center. This is one set. Complete 10 sets twice per day on each hand. 6. Finger curl Hold the hand up with the fingers straight and close together. Bend the end and middle joints of fingers tightly until the fingertips touch the skin on the hand. Slowly return the fingers to a vertical position. Repeat the finger curl 10 times twice per day. 7. Ball exercises Many exercises work well with a stress ball, soft ball, or tennis ball. They help increase flexibility and improve strength. Such exercises include: Full grip: Perform this exercise a couple of times each week, with a few days of rest in-between. Squeeze a stress ball in the hand as hard as possible. Release after a few seconds. Repeat 10–15 times on each hand.

Perform this exercise a couple of times each week, with a few days of rest in-between. Palm press: Place a stress ball between the palms, with the forearms in a vertical position. Press and hold for 3–5 seconds, then release. Repeat 10 times.

Finger grip: Place a stress ball between the tip of a finger and the thumb. Press and hold for 3–5 seconds, then rest. Repeat 10 times with each finger, rest for 1 minute, then do the same with the other hand.

Roll to and fro: Roll a stress ball from the palm up to each thumb and finger individually, gently stretching each digit. Roll the ball back down to the palm. Repeat.

8. Soft hand massage To perform a soft hand massage, massage the palm with the opposite thumb using short strokes. Also, massage the fingers starting at the tips, then pushing down toward the palms. Always remember to be gentle with each exercise and stop if they become painful. Causes and symptoms