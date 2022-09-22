7 Lifestyle Habits May Lower Dementia Risk For People With Type 2 Diabetes

By Jessica Norris — Fact checked by Jessica Beake, Ph.D.

Dementia is a chronic condition that can be debilitating. Since dementia doesn’t have a cure, people often wonder what steps they can take to reduce their risk of developing dementia. A recent study published in Neurology found that for people with diabetes, incorporating certain healthy lifestyle habits was associated with a decreased risk of developing dementia.

Dementia and its risk factors Dementia is a broad term for disorders that impact people’s ability to remember, think, and reason. It typically gets more severe with time and can significantly interfere with people’s everyday lives and ability to live independently. Some risk factors for dementia cannot be altered, such as increased age or family history. However, people can modify other risk factors to reduce risk. For example, smoking, obesity, and excessive use of alcohol are all risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Having diabetes is also a risk factor for dementia, particularly type two diabetes. People with diabetes can work with their doctors to manage their condition and improve their health. Research is ongoing about how healthy lifestyle changes can improve conditions like diabetes and reduce dementia risk. ​ Type 2 diabetes, dementia, and lifestyle factors

Researchers in this current study examined how seven healthy lifestyle habits impacted dementia risk. They looked at how these habits helped people with diabetes and those without diabetes. The habits included: not currently smoking

moderate alcohol consumption

regular physical activity

eating a healthy diet

getting adequate amounts of sleep

l​ess sedentary behavior

having frequent social contact Researchers utilized the U.K. Biobank in their data collection. They included participants ages 60 years or older without dementia at the start of the study. They specifically excluded people with type one diabetes from data collection so that they could focus on individuals with type two diabetes. ​Researchers assigned participants a healthy lifestyle score based on the seven above behavior factors. Each category had a definition of what researchers classified as healthy. For example, someone was classified as being regularly physically active if they had “at least 150 minutes/week of moderate activity or 75 minutes/week of vigorous activity or an equivalent combination.” The study included more than 160,000 participants, including more than 12,000 with diabetes. Researchers followed the participants for an average of 12 years. They found that healthy lifestyle factors were associated with a lower risk of developing dementia. But this risk reduction was even more pronounced among participants with diabetes. Study author, Dr. Yingli Lu, Ph.D., of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in China, noted to Medical News Today: “Our findings highlight that although patients with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing dementia later compared with those without, adherence to an overall healthy lifestyle may greatly reduce this risk.” N​on-study author and Alzheimer’s researcher, Jeroen Mahieu, Ph.D., noted to MNT: “The most important finding of this study is that adhering to a healthy lifestyle substantially reduces the risk of developing dementia for diabetes patients; significantly more than when you do not have diabetes. This is important given the greater prevalence of dementia among diabetes patients. Yet, due to the nature of the data and the research design we should be cautious with interpreting these effects as causal.”