6 Ways Your Life Will Change When You Improve Your Sleep

No matter your age, gender, or lifestyle you lead, it’s vital that we all get a good night’s sleep. Along with following a healthy diet and regular exercise, good quality sleep is a fundamental component of good health. Waking up feeling full of energy and drive can transform your day to day life, so here are six ways your life will change once your sleep improves.

Improved Overall Health

Sleep is vital for repairing your body and keeping you strong, healthy, and resilient both mentally and physically. There have been numerous studies that show how sleep deprivation can put you at a higher risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and at risk of a stroke. Getting between 7-8 hours of sleep per night will improve your overall health for the better, helping to reduce stress levels, inflammation, and keep your heart healthy.

Prevent Accidents

Research carried out indicates that individuals who are sleep deprived are at a higher risk of being involved in an accident. Whether it’s at the workplace, around the house, or on the road, running low on sleep will decrease your reaction time and increase the risk of accidents. Getting a good night’s sleep will help you stay alert and in control no matter what situation you are in.

Lose Weight

When developing a healthy sleeping pattern, you will notice that it becomes easier to manage your weight. As you sleep, your body burns calories, which fosters the link between weight loss and sleep. If you aren’t getting good quality sleep each night, your body will begin craving sugar-filled or fatty foods to give you more energy, therefore, improving your sleep will make you more likely to stick with healthier options. A good night’s sleep will help you get the most out of your workout too and aid weight loss.

Pain Relief

If you suffer from temporary pain or a chronic illness, it’s more important than ever that you get a good night’s sleep. As a vital part of healing, losing out on sleep can decrease your pain threshold. If your pain is severely impacting your sleep, there are several things you can do, such as speaking with your doctor, who may prescribe medication, and investing in a new mattress, where you can find the best online mattress for any budget.

Boost Your Immunity

Research proves that those who get less than 7 hours of shuteye each night are up to three times more likely to fall ill than individuals who sleep for 8 or more hours. As you sleep, there are proteins that your immune system releases known as cytokines. Known to regulate inflammation and immunity, cytokines are vital for fighting off infection. If you’re sleep-deprived, you will be putting your immune system at risk. Good quality sleep also boosts your immunity against the flu.

Sharpen Your Mind

We all know that after a good night’s rest, our mind and memory are sharper. Sleep is essential for clearing and repairing your mind. Throughout REM sleep, your brain consolidates memories and information from the previous day, which helps when it comes to making rational and informed decisions the following day. If you find yourself waking up feeling restless and cloudy, try to make sleep a priority in your life, as you will notice huge changes to your mental state and wellbeing.

In addition to the benefits listed above, good quality sleep can make you feel happier, experience more fulfillment, and enhance your relationships with your loved ones, making it evident why a good night’s sleep is important for us all.