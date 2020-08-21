5 Tips to Upgrade Your Gambling Website to Reach More Players

Attracting new players to your gambling website is easier said than done, especially with the high competition found on the online gambling market.

Even so, there are many opportunities to grow your audience, especially considering that gamblers turned to online betting in huge numbers since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. When looking at things from this perspective, you’ll realize that you stand a chance despite the high competition. Here are the top tips to get you a head start in this domain:

1. Be Transparent

We’re not saying you should reveal all the backroom details of your company’s operations, but rather be sincere with your potential players when it comes to what they can do on your website.

For example, you should state from the start how much they can bet, withdraw, etc. And no, simply putting those details in the terms and conditions doesn’t suffice. Almost nobody reads those. Instead, use bullet points to highlight the important rules and regulations that your players need to acknowledge when using your platform.

To give you an idea, you could state something along the lines of “no credit card required for registration” or “free withdrawals up to $10.000”. Doing these things will not only communicate to users what they can and can’t do, but it’ll also entice them to use your website because other competitors fail to highlight these important factors.

2. Run Promotions

Every gambling website offers certain deals, such as sign-up bonuses and whatnot. In this context, it would be ignorant not to do the same.

However, you’ll need to come up with bigger and better promotions to stand out from the crowd without hurting your potential ROI. Market research is key to understanding the needs and wants of your player base. Hire a team of professionals to do this for you because coming up with new and good ideas is a tad harder than most people might think.

3. Play the Games You Want to Feature on Your Site

You can’t truly understand your player base unless you put yourself in their shoes. Try to play as many games as you can and take notes of their pros and cons.

This will give you the necessary insight to determine which games have the most potential to bring more and more players. Afterward, promote the games that you enjoyed the most and give users a cashless demo trial to entice them to spend money on said games.

4. Remember That People Love Sports

Gambling is fun and all that, but many people like to focus on sports betting because they view it as a way to earn cash by using the knowledge about the teams and athletes they love.

For this, you’ll need a reliable sportsbook program that allows people to view live games and cast bets during the entire match while also taking into account realistic odds based on the team’s history.

One example that comes to mind is the software by BetConstruct, but there are also others on the market that you could try, such as EveryMatrix and SBTech.

5. SEO and Social Media

The best way to engage new players without sacrificing an arm and a leg is to use enhanced marketing knowledge to improve your results in search engines like Google and DuckDuckGo.

Similarly, social media platforms can be used to create engagement organically (for the most part). Read as many marketing-related materials as you can and search for your competition’s social media pages and blogs to see how they approach this idea.

If you use these tactics adequately, you’re bound to attract more players than before.