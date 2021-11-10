5 Reasons to Try CBD for Your Mental Health

It is believed that nearly one in five Americans suffers from mental illness at some point in their adult lives. Mental illnesses can range from mild to severe. Over the past decade, the conversation surrounding mental illness has become more open and inclusive. Making more people open to the alternative treatments that are available, including CBD.

Cannabis has been used to treat a wide variety of illnesses and issues. From pain relief to calming social anxiety, CBD is a rare compound of the cannabis plant that can be very helpful to those who have a mental illness.

With the help of quality products from Joy Organics, people suffering from debilitating mental illnesses like depression and anxiety can get some relief. Let’s take a look at a few reasons to try CBD for your mental health.

Alleviate Anxiety

Over 40 million people are dealing with depression. That number is greatly underestimated, considering the number of people who don’t seek out treatment for their depression. While depression has many degrees of severity, it can affect many parts of your life. It will have an impact on your mood, your mental clarity, and your interaction with others. CBD is believed to affect the way that the brain processes serotonin. Serotonin is the feel-good hormone that regulates mood. If your body is not getting enough serotonin, it can make your depression worse. CBD has been shown to improve the balance of serotonin in the brain and relieve the symptoms of depression.

Anxiety

CBD provides a calming effect for the mind and the body. For those that suffer from anxiety, being able to relax is often a challenge. High levels of anxiety and stress in the body can be damaging long-term. CBD products have been proven to help patients with anxiety with tension, restlessness, and nervousness. Regular doses of CBD have helped those with chronic or occasional anxiety.

Sleep Quality

If you are not getting enough sleep, it can impact every area of your life. Insomnia is a serious issue that affects millions of people. A lack of sleep can put a tremendous strain on your immune system and leave you susceptible to illness and disease. When your body is under stress from not getting enough sleep, it can affect your mental clarity and decision-making process. For those who suffer from depression or anxiety, these conditions can worsen if they aren’t getting quality sleep. CBD has been shown to relax both the mind and the body, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep longer.

Reduces Social Anxiety

Millions of people suffer from social anxiety. This doesn’t mean that they aren’t social people or that they don’t enjoy the company of others, but it means that the idea of going out into public can be a bit scary. Raised heart rate, shaking, blushing, and nervousness are common symptoms of social anxiety.



When someone is not comfortable with the idea of being in a crowd, it can limit their lifestyle. Some people tend only to hang around a few people they are comfortable with and avoid being in situations that make them nervous. This type of mental illness can range from mild to severe, taking away from the quality of life that people deserve. With regular doses of CBD, many people can overcome their social anxiety. CBD helps to relax the mind and body and rid your thoughts of negative imagery and fear. A dose of CBD 30-60 minutes before an impending social situation can make you feel more comfortable and at ease.

Mood Swings

CBD can be helpful to anyone who is experiencing hormonally based mood swings. Menopausal women, in particular, suffer from extreme swings in mood. From the giddy and joyful to the depressed and weepy in just moments is not unusual for menopausal women to have mood swings. These swings can be very upsetting and unsettling. Women who have started taking CBD daily claim that they experience fewer and less severe mood swings.

If you are suffering from mental health issues, you are not alone. Millions of people struggle with common mental health issues, including mood swings, depression, and anxiety. With the help of your support system and adding a powerful supplement like CBD products, you can get relief from your symptoms and move forward.