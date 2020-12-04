5 Fascinating Benefits of CBD Oil That You Didn’t Know

In a world where various illnesses and diseases have plagued almost every generation, medical practitioners and scientists have stepped up to the challenge of developing and creating medical treatments that will advance the field in ultimately treating traditional and long-standing diseases. One of which is the emergence of CBD oil.

CBD or cannabidiol is extracted from the hemp plant. Although cannabidiol is one of the active ingredients of cannabis or marijuana, it does not give you the “high” feeling you often get with marijuana. When used in isolation, cannabidiol is non-psychoactive, meaning it will provide you with lasting benefits in the absence of a high.

The question now is how useful are CBD oils, and will it live up to the hype it’s getting? Does it practice what it preaches? What are its benefits? The answers to these questions (and more) are readily available for you. Set aside your outdated beliefs regarding cannabidiol and read below to get your facts straight about CBD oil and its many outstanding benefits.

Can CBD Oil Relieve Pain?

Absolutely. There are various types of CBD oils, some containing additional hemp-derived compounds, while others only contain CBD, and the latest researches regarding the use of CBD oil on people with peripheral neuropathy have yielded promising results. Overall, it can significantly reduce intense and sharp pains.

Also, CBD oil can relieve spinal cord injuries, arthritis, and even muscle pain. CBD paired with TCH (cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol) has an excellent effect in treating non-cancer-related pain. This type of treatment will surely help people experiencing various kinds of pain to alleviate their suffering and ultimately help them recover.

Is It Applicable For People With Anxiety Disorders?

Anxiety disorders are not the same as normal anxiety or nervousness that most people feel when faced with stressful situations. It is an extreme, excessive feeling of worry and fear that will significantly affect a person’s life. Symptoms of anxiety disorders include restlessness, sweating, trembling, excessive nervousness, etc. The good thing is CBD oil can help lessen and manage that.

Researchers suggest that CBD oil can potentially change our brain’s serotonin receptors – a neurotransmitter commonly linked to mental health. It can also reduce stress, lessen physical effects caused by anxiety, and ultimately improve one’s self-evaluation. These promising results are undoubtedly significant in the growing knowledge of treating various types of anxiety disorder.

Can CBD Oil Help Reduce Seizure?

Studies have suggested that CBD oil can help reduce seizures in certain forms of epilepsy, particularly Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The results showed that combined with other seizure medications, CBD oil is a hopeful treatment in reducing and controlling epileptic seizures by as much as 36%.

Similarly, ongoing research about CBD oil as an anti-seizure treatment has been circulating in the medical field. With its notable success in treating 214 patients with epilepsy, CBD oil is a rockstar in clinical trials and actual results. It is an emerging medication that gives hope to both medical practitioners and patients.

Does CBD Oil Help Induce Sleep?

People with difficulty falling asleep may benefit significantly from CBD oil. High levels of cortisol – a stress hormone – is commonly associated with insomnia or trouble falling and maintaining sleep. Taking CBD oil medication can remarkably reduce cortisol levels and is believed to work as a neuroleptic, promoting calm sleep for people who are using it.

A higher dosage of CBD is needed to notice its effect. Specifically, 300 or 600mg of CBD oil will do wonders for you. Say goodbye to difficulty falling asleep and hello to the calm, refreshing, and sound sleep that you deserve. Thanks to CBD oil, of course.

What Are Other Benefits of CBD Oil?

With its fascinating development and tremendous use in the medical field, no wonder CBD oil has more to offer. Below are some other benefits of CBD oil: