3 Skills Your Kids Should Learn for a Better Future

The world is constantly changing. The skills that were valued when you were growing up are now shifting – mostly because of the prevalence of technology. Computers are everywhere and used in almost every aspect of daily life, from our TVs, smartphones, vehicles, to even our home’s thermostat. It’s also had an impact on how people think about communication, science, education, health, entertainment, and more.

Children growing up today are so in-tune with technology that using a touchscreen is almost second nature to them. It can be difficult for a parent to relate to their kids when they are growing up in such a different environment.

What kind of skills do they need to know in order to succeed in the future?

Coding

Computers wouldn’t operate without code. It’s the language used (referred to as a programming language) to tell a computer what to do. The people who learn how to code and use it to create computer programs are called programmers, coders, or developers.

The role of a programmer is in high demand and will be even more so by the time your child is an adult. Real Programming 4 Kids teaches kids to code with summer coding camps and afterschool programs during the school year. Learning code will give them more opportunities in their future career choices.

Communication

With the help of technology, communication has evolved into multiple facets. When you were a kid, you didn’t have to worry so much about social media, emails, or text messages. Handwriting is in decline, and younger generations are relying on computers more and more to communicate.

Technology makes it too easy to get your words out there before you’ve even had time to think about them. This means that it’s even more important for kids to learn how to communicate effectively. Here are some tips to help your child develop their communication skills in this digital age.

Resilience

One of the pitfalls of technology is that it often makes life a little too easy. You can find the answer to every question you might ever have online. Navigating has never been easier with the help of GPS, and entertainment is never hard to find.

Consequently, modern children don’t get enough opportunities to learn to overcome challenges and develop resiliency. Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can help them do this, and one is just by getting them to play video games. Find a game that is age-appropriate with puzzle elements, and encourage them to complete it without the aid of cheats or advice from the internet.

The more traditional method is to get them to learn a new skill or join a sports team. In all these scenarios, they will learn how to fail, overcome frustration, and find the motivation to succeed.

Learn Together

One of the easiest ways to get your kids excited about learning is by doing it with them. At the very least, be willing to show interest and be actively involved in what they’re doing. This kind of attitude will offer them encouragement during the learning process.