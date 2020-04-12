3 Self-Care Tips for Tackling Self-Isolation One Day at a Time

With the COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping the world, we know that right now, staying at home is the safest thing to do, not only for ourselves but for others.

The novel coronavirus can spread very easily through human contact and even by touching something that has been contaminated, and since it’s often impossible to tell who’s infected and who isn’t as many people do not show symptoms for some weeks, staying at home, only going out when necessary, and distancing yourself from other people is the best way to prevent yourself from contracting this disease until a vaccine is available.

But for many people, self-isolation is a new concept. If you’re used to having an active social life and seeing your family often, being at home on your own or with immediate members of your household can quickly become tiring and a struggle to deal with. Here are some top tips to help you tackle self-isolation one day at a time.

Go Easy on Yourself

Remember: you don’t need to spend this time learning a new language, learning how to play an instrument, or starting a new business – unless you want to, of course!

Some people find that being productive helps them to pass the time and releases some anxiety, while others find that trying to be productive puts extra stress and pressure on them. if you want to spend some time binge-watching Tiger King or have a hobby like art or gardening that helps you relax, there’s nothing wrong with spending some time doing that. Remember that there’s no right or wrong way to do lockdown and by staying inside, you’re already contributing to society in a massive way.

Stay Healthy

Lockdown means that it’s more tempting to indulge in a few more snacks than usual, you might not be able to exercise the same, and your sleeping pattern might be a million miles from what it usually is. But bear in mind that neglecting your health is not going to help you feel any better. Filling up with healthy foods, getting some physical activity each day and trying to stick to your usual sleep-wake pattern will help you feel better and stronger, both physically and mentally.

With restaurants closed, now’s a great time to start cooking some new dishes and there are plenty of exercises that you can do at home, like yoga or home strength training workouts. If you’re struggling to sleep because of the pandemic, you’re not alone. A good mattress can help you rest easier at night and online shopping is still available, so you can find a great deal.

Stay Social

The good news is that while you may not be able to meet up with your friends and family in person, for the time being, you can definitely still keep your social life up. There are several apps that you can use to have group video calls like Zoom, Houseparty or even Facebook Messenger. Many people are getting creative and having social distancing drinks together or ‘meeting’ virtually for a coffee or dinner; the list is endless!

Not being able to go out and meet them in person doesn’t mean that you can’t interact with your friends and family at all. A good phone call with your best friend or mom can make all the difference to how you feel, and your friends and family might be feeling the same way. Although we can’t be together in person, there are many ways that friends and families can support one another.

Self-isolation due to COVID-19 has put many of us in a position that we never expected to be in. So, take it easy, look after yourself, and stay in touch with those closest to you and it will soon pass.