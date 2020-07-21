🌴 5 Great Reasons to Live in Florida

Known for its gorgeous weather, friendly locals, amusement parks, and stunning beaches, the state of Florida is home to more than 21 million people. With millions of tourists flocking to the state from all four corners of the planet, you may find that you want your vacation to Florida to turn into a permanent residency.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect retirement destination, starting a business, or you’re planning to move as a family unit, here are 5 great reasons why you should consider living in the sunshine state.

Top-Rated Beaches

If you live in a rural area and fantasize about being by the sea, Florida has over 663 miles of beaches to explore. Bordering both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, many of the beaches in Florida have gained top accolades and awards from trusted travel companies like TripAdvisor. Whether you move to the north or south of Florida, there is an abundance of sandy beaches to stroll along.

Great Year-Round Weather

For those who live in areas with unpredictable weather, it may be time to swap rain and snow for some much-needed sunshine. When you think of Florida, beaches, great weather, and glorious temperatures are likely the first things that spring to mind, and with good reason too! With the state enjoying 250 days of wonderful sunshine every year, Florida is the perfect spot for outdoor enthusiasts. For those who are into their health and fitness, there are tons of water sports that you can participate in, such as kayaking, giving you the opportunity to immerse yourself in the state’s crystal-clear waters.

Plenty of Amusements

For Disney lovers, you probably already know why Florida is such an attractive state to visit. Home to some of the best theme parks and amusements in the world, millions of tourists descend on the area every year, visiting hotspots like Busch Gardens, Sea World and DisneyWorld. There are plenty more amusements and theme parks to check out around the state, too, such as Universal Studios, Discovery Cove, and Adventure Island. All the attractions listed are perfect for all age ranges, meaning you have no excuse not to join in on the fun! Many of the parks provide special discounts for Florida residents too, helping you to save money without compromising your enjoyment.

Strong Job Market & Economy

Many budding entrepreneurs are drawn to Florida because of its healthy job market and economy. With Florida experiencing a record number of tourists between January and June 2019, setting up a business in the sunshine state may appeal to you. Setting up shop in Florida doesn’t have to be difficult, so checking out useful guides on how to start a business in Florida will increase your chances of success. As the 4th largest economy behind New York, Texas, and California, it’s clear to see why many business-minded people set up base in Florida.

Great for Retirees

If you’re about to enter your senior years and are ready for a change, immersing yourself in a water climate may catch your interest. There are several cities within Florida state that have been rated as the best retirement destinations in the country, such as Vero Beach, Naples, and Sarasota. Wherever you choose for your retirement years, there are plenty of local amenities, excellent accommodation, and area golf courses to enjoy. With 17.6% of Florida’s population made up of those who are 65 and over, you will have no difficulty in making friends.

With fantastic theme parks and beautiful beaches on your doorstep, it’s easy to see why millions of people make the permanent move to Florida every year.