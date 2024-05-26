YouTube Music Will Let You Search By Humming Into Your Android Phone

By Wes Davis

The Android YouTube Music app is rolling out a feature that’s part Shazam and part your friend when you say, “Hey what’s that song that goes…” right before you hum out a bar. The feature lets you hum, whistle, sing or play a recording of a song to figure out what it is.

If you have the new feature, you’ll see a new waveform icon next to the microphone icon that appears when you tap the search button in the upper right corner of the app. Tap this, and the app will start listening. It’s not too shabby, either! When I tested it, it was able to identify actual recordings with what seemed like uncanny speed, making it a great replacement for Shazam.

As far as listening to me hum, it accurately picked out most of the songs I sang, whistled, and hummed at my phone, but there were some funny misses:

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.