Your Workout Routine Reveals A Lot About Your Personality (Video & Infographic)

Americans who love hitting the gym and taking selfies while they work out are more likely to exercise in the morning, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults who exercise regularly examined the time of day they prefer working out — 1,000 in the morning and 1,000 in the evening — and compared their personality traits and exercise habits.

The data revealed that early exercisers were more likely to identify as introverts (31% vs. 24%) — but even then, they were more likely to take selfies while working out (46% vs. 40%).

Commissioned by Dymatize and conducted by OnePoll, the survey found that men were more likely to take selfies than women (48% vs. 38%).

And during their photo session, morning exercisers said their platform of choice to post them on was Instagram, while evening exercisers lean toward Facebook.

Those who work out in the morning are more likely to hit the gym or a fitness studio. Meanwhile, those who exercise later in the day prefer to do so in the comfort of their own home.

Regardless of their location of choice, both groups prefer using headphones and listening to a good playlist while getting their workout in.

They also agreed on their favorite genre of music: rock was selected as the top choice.

When they’re not listening to music, those who work out in the morning are also fans of podcasts, while those who work out later in the day are more likely to watch TV.

Millennials said they’re more likely to exercise in the morning, in contrast to Gen Xers, who prefer working out later in the evening.

Surprisingly, women were more likely to exercise at night, and men favored the morning.

“Establishing a pre and post-routine, both in the morning and at night, will help muscle strength and recovery,” said Priya Kumar, director of marketing at Dymatize. “Staying hydrated and stretching are important parts of that routine — as is having a protein shake to refuel. Steps like these are the difference between striving for your fitness goals and crushing them.”

On average, early risers start their workout at 6:48 a.m., and those who like evening or night workouts start at 7:24 p.m.

Aerobic exercise came out on top for morning exercisers — closely followed by strength training – which was the top focus for those who work out in the evening.

Regardless of when they exercise, 43% of respondents said they plan to switch up their fitness routine throughout 2022.

Fifty-seven percent of fitness enthusiasts reported they plan to exercise longer during their workout sessions, while others aim to take a more holistic approach to their wellness (54%).

Others may switch up their pre or post-workout routine, but respondents recognize the importance of having one. When asked what their routine includes, respondents said hydrating (52%), having a snack (49%) and stretching to warm-up or cool-down (47%).

That’s in addition to taking a shower (45%) and having a protein shake (42%).

Morning exercisers are slightly more likely to include a protein shake in their pre or post-workout routine. Still, both groups said their favorite flavor of protein powder is chocolate.

And 76% said proper nutrition before and after a workout is key to success.

“Whether you’re a morning or evening exerciser, fitness is more than just achieving a goal – it’s about achieving a lifetime of personal bests,” Kumar added.

HOW ARE RESPONDENTS PLANNING TO SWITCH UP THEIR FITNESS ROUTINE?

Exercise for longer when I do work out (57%)

Take a more holistic approach to my wellness (54%)

Exercise more days per week (53%)

Change the time of day at which I exercise (53%)

Change the type of exercise I do (52%)

WHAT’S INCLUDED IN A PRE- OR POST-WORKOUT ROUTINE?

Hydrate (water, energy drink, etc.) (52%)

Have a snack/refuel (other than a protein shake) (49%)

Warm-up and cool-down/stretching out (47%)

Shower (45%)

Have a protein shake (42%)

Use a foam roller (34%)