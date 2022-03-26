Your Guide To Gas Rewards Programs

Written by Holly D. Johnson – 7 min read – Edited By Liliana Hall – Reviewed By Cathleen McCarthy

The best gas rewards programs let you rack up points or score gas discounts when you fill up your tank. Better yet, these programs are free to join, and some combine with partner programs that can lead to even more savings.

Gas rewards programs are not tied to your credit score. You don’t even have to use a credit card to take advantage. Anyone can get a gas loyalty card, and there is no application process. You can pay by cash or debit and still take advantage of all the benefits available to you.

But you can really rev up those rewards by combining the gas loyalty program of your choice with one of the best credit cards for gas. This guide will help you understand how all the best gas rewards programs work and which gas credit cards can help you take your rewards to the next level.

How do gas rewards programs work?

The best gas station rewards programs are tied to a specific gas station brand and you can take advantage of the perks and rewards at any of their locations. Some gas rewards programs let you rack up rewards points you can use for free merchandise or gas, while others focus on offering gas discounts instead.

Since gas rewards programs are free to join, you really have nothing to lose by signing up. Your best bet is figuring out which gas stations you utilize the most, then signing up for their rewards so you can begin accumulating benefits. Also, keep in mind that you can join more than one gas rewards program—and you probably should if you spend a lot on gas but don’t always fill up at the same place.

Best gas station rewards programs

If you’re interested in earning rewards or gas discounts when you fill up your tank, the following gas rewards programs should be on your radar.

BPme Rewards

Best for savings at BP and Amoco stations

Once known as the BP Driver Rewards program, BPme was renamed and revamped in early 2020. The BPme program works in conjunction with a mobile app that aims to help users achieve gas savings when they fill up their tanks.

When you register for BPme Rewards, you can start saving 5 cents on every gallon through the next month. From there, you can keep the same discount by spending at least $100 on fuel each calendar month.

Additionally, you can check in with your BPme Rewards app for special bonus offers and additional savings you can qualify for. The BPme app also serves as your rewards card, and it digitally organizes all of your gas receipts.

Exxon Mobil Rewards+: Best for savings at Exxon Mobil stations

If you mostly fill up at Exxon and Mobil gas stations, you should check out the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ program. The gas rewards program gives you 3 points per gallon on fuel and 2 points for every dollar you spend in the gas station convenience stores and car washes. For every 100 points you earn, you get $1 off at the pump. You can also use the Exxon Mobil app as your gas rewards card and as a means to check your rewards balance at any time.

AARP members earn an additional 1 cent per gallon and 1 cent per dollar spent in stores. You can also pursue Premium status with this program, which lets you earn additional cents per gallon in points on Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline. And when it comes to redeeming your rewards, you can use them for gas or for merchandise within Exxon Mobil gas station convenience stores.

Shell Fuel Rewards: Best for multiple earning opportunities

Where most fuel rewards programs only let you rack up rewards on fuel and convenience store purchases, the Shell Fuel Rewards program goes a step further. Once you sign up, you can earn a 10 cent discount for every gallon of gas when you spend $50 at participating restaurants linked to your card. You can also earn a 5 cent discount for every gallon of gas on every $50 you spend shopping online at participating retailers, as well as a 10 cent discount for every gallon of gas on every $50 you spend on live event tickets.

Earning Silver status for Fuel Rewards gets you at least 3 cents savings on every gallon of gasoline. Achieve Gold status and you’ll earn 5 cents per gallon. New members start at Gold status for the first six months. To reach Gold status after the six-month introductory period, you’ll need to fill up at a Shell station six times within three months.

Also, note that you can stack rewards from different kinds of purchases and you can redeem them for savings at the pump.

Circle K Easy Rewards: Best for simplicity

Where some gas rewards programs can be difficult to grasp, the Circle K Easy Rewards program is easy to understand. Once you’re a member, you’ll rack up 10 points for every gallon of fuel you buy, as well as 20 points per dollar when you buy snacks, food and nonalcoholic beverages in Circle K stores. For every 2,000 points you earn, you’ll save $2 at the pump.

This program is free to join, and you’ll also get access to special sweepstakes rewards and special offers that can help you save even more. Circle K Easy Rewards also comes with its own gas discount app that makes tracking your rewards and gas purchases a breeze.

Speedway Speedy Rewards: Best for flexibility

The Speedy Rewards program is fairly easy to understand, and you can get rewarded for more than gas purchases. Once you’re a member, you’ll earn 10 points for every gallon of fuel you buy and 20 points for each dollar you spend on merchandise in Speedway stores. The Speedway mobile app can help you track your rewards, and it can also help you figure out which items qualify for bonus points within any given month.

Unlike many other gas programs, Speedy Rewards has a flexible redemption program. You can cash in your points for coupons for free items in the Speedy Café, earn money off at the pump or redeem points for merchandise or gift cards online. You can even join one of their sweepstakes for a chance to win rewards like a Walmart gift card or a Speedway gift card for gas.

Speedway Speedy Rewards is one of the more flexible programs, but because rewards vary, it’s hard to calculate the exact dollar value.

How to choose a gas rewards program

When it comes to finding the best rewards program for gas, the following tips can help you select the program that will provide the savings and benefits you want the most:

Figure out which brand of gas you buy the most

The most important factor to consider is which type of gas stations you fill up at the most. Maybe one gas station near your home tends to have the lowest prices on gas over time, or perhaps you always fill up at a gas station close to work. Whatever the case, you’ll earn more rewards over time if you select a gas rewards program from a brand you can use.

Determine whether you want gas savings or flexible rewards (or the option for both)

Where some gas rewards programs only let you redeem your rewards for fuel discounts, others let you cash in points for drinks, snacks and more. Some programs also let you choose how to cash in your rewards, so make sure to compare all your options.

Consider signing up for more than one program

Fuel up in more than one place? Try joining a few different gas station rewards programs so you can earn rewards with each one. Joining these programs won’t cost you anything, and being a rewards member with more than one means you won’t have to drive across town when you are low on gas.

Best gas credit cards for 2022

Don’t forget that there is more than one way to be rewarded when you fill up your tank. You can join a gas station rewards program and sign up for a gas credit card. Plus, doing so will let you earn rewards on both sides of the equation.

Keep in mind that gas rewards programs are tied to the gas station you stop in. There are two types of gas credit cards: traditional credit cards that reward purchases at any gas station (and general purchases, too) and closed-loop gas cards. Closed-loop gas cards are only usable at specific gas stations

We recommend getting a card that rewards all gas station purchases—not just a specific brand. That way, you can get your loyalty points and discounts by using your loyalty number at your favorite gas stations, but you can earn rewards with your credit card at any gas station.

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express: Best for everyday spending

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express lets you earn 6 percent back on up to $6,000 in spending at U.S. supermarkets each year (then 1 percent), 6 percent back on select U.S. streaming services, 3 percent back on transit (including taxis, ride-shares, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) and at U.S. gas stations and 1 percent back on all other purchases.

As a new account holder, you can also earn the following welcome offer: Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee: $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95

Citi Rewards+ Card: Best for no annual fee

With the Citi Rewards+® Card, you’ll earn 2X points on up to $6,000 spent at supermarkets and gas stations each year, followed by 1X points. Additionally, for a limited time, 5X points on air travel and hotels during the first 12 months (on up to $6,000 in purchases, then 1X points). You’ll also earn 1X points on all other purchases you make with your card, and Citi will automatically round up your rewards to the nearest 10 points for each purchase. This means that a $3 coffee will net you 10 points and a $27 dinner out with friends will earn 30 points.

You can also earn 20,000 bonus points when you sign up and spend $1,500 on your card within the first three months of account opening, and Citi will give you 10 percent of your points back on the first 100,000 points you redeem each year. Maxing out this perk would earn you 10,000 points back, which is equivalent to $100 in gift cards.

Annual fee: $0

Discover it Secured Credit Card: Best for bad credit

Finding a gas credit card for bad credit isn’t too hard, though you have to weed through some bad offers. The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is a secured card, so you have to put down a cash deposit of at least $200 to get started. However, this card is available to consumers with bad credit or no credit, and it helps you build your credit score by reporting your credit history to the three credit bureaus.

The Discover it Secured Credit Card gives you 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter and 1 percent back on everything else you buy. Discover will also match all the rewards you earn after the first year through their Cashback Match program.

Annual fee: $0

The bottom line

Gas rewards programs are a no-brainer since they offer free rewards each time you fill up your tank with gas and they’re absolutely free to sign up for. However, you can boost your rewards game by pairing your gas rewards membership with the right rewards credit card.

Make sure to compare gas programs to see how they stack up, but also think about how you’ll pay for gas and other purchases. The right combination of rewards programs can help you get ahead when you pay for gas as well as all your other bills.