Your Guide To Deep Sea Fishing Naples, FL (Video)

Perched on the Gulf of Mexico along Florida’s sunny Southwest coastline, Naples is the perfect place for nature lovers. While some prefer exploring the Paradise Coast’s beautiful beaches and sophisticated dining, others count the days until they can taste its angling opportunities. If your goal is tight lines and a lot of action, check what deep sea fishing Naples, FL has to offer.

In this guide, we’ll talk about the offshore fishing opportunities in this memory-making heaven. We’ll talk about the top catches of the deep sea scene, as well as how to catch them and when.

Curious to learn more about Naples’s inshore and nearshore fishing scene, the top spots, targets, and seasonality? Check out our full guide here. To find out what makes deep sea fishing so special here, read on…

Top Naples Deep Sea Fishing Catches

Wondering what the answer to the question ‘What can I catch while deep sea fishing in Naples?’ is? Well, anything big, tasty, and feisty. Naples’s offshore fishing grounds are home to a myriad of fish species. In fact, we’d need a separate article if we were to create a full list! But here’s our pick of the top species you can find along the reef bottoms, wrecks, and deep water grounds.

Snapper

Deep sea fishing in Naples deserves a full-day trip at least, first of all because of all the Snapper you can catch. Mutton, Lane, Mangrove, Yellowtail, and, of course, Red Snapper are available off the coast in abundance.

You can start looking for Snapper from 9 miles out, on your way to the deeper waters. Larger fish, such as Lane Snapper, hang out around 40 miles offshore in the deeper reefs. Meanwhile, you can find smaller Yellowtail and Mangrove Snapper within 20 miles of the coast.

When’s the best time to fish for Snapper? Well, it depends on which one you’re after. As you might already know, Red Snapper is a heavily regulated species. There’s a strict season that varies each year. We actually have a dedicated article, which you can check out and bookmark here.

Lane Snapper is available in state waters year-round. However, if you decide to target them further offshore, make sure to consult the local rules and regulations before you hit the water.

Mutton Snapper bite best from June to September, while the peak of the Yellowtail season is slightly shorter – from May until June.

Grouper

Anyone who’s planning a deep sea fishing trip in Florida can expect a nice selection of Grouper. And Naples doesn’t disappoint, either! Here, you can target Red, Gag, Black, Goliath, and Scamp Grouper. Yep, all of them! Although you might not be able to score all 5 in one trip.

A winter Naples deep sea fishing trip might result in both tough battles and a rewarding meal. Red, Black, and Gag Grouper hang out in the offshore reefs during the cooler months.

Whenever you go, there’s always a Grouper in season. Goliath Grouper, for example, bite best from April until October. For Gag Grouper, you may want to plan a trip from October until the end of the year, keeping in mind that the season is closed from January until March.

As the Gag season comes to an end, you can switch your focus to Red Grouper in January. Alternatively, Reds’ bite is strong from April until September.

While you can always look for Grouper in the nearshore waters, the further you go, the bigger your catch may be. Why? Groupers tend to head out to the deep waters as they mature, which means they get to pretty impressive sizes offshore.

Amberjack & Cobia

It’s understandable why deep sea fishing in Naples, FL should be a full-day extravaganza. There are so many species you can get your hands on. However exciting Snapper and Grouper fishing might be, it’s not always all about them.

Out there in the Gulf of Mexico, various ledges, reefs, wrecks, and towers teem with other species. Amberjack and Cobia are among them. With big fish, you can expect a big fight. Amberjack, also known as “reef donkeys,” usually hang out around deep structures and reefs, although anglers can sometimes spot them closer to the surface.

The best time to go for Amberjack is during the winter months, so you can plan your trip from November through March.

Next, you have Cobia. These beautiful fish are pretty good pals with Amberjacks. In fact, you don’t even have to switch techniques if you spot a Cobia while fishing for AJs. Look for them near structure, buoys, and reefs. Cobia bite best during the winter months, although you can target them year-round.

