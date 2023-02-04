Windy and Cooler With Temps In the Mid to Upper 70s

Windy and Cooler

Saturday features windy conditions and plenty of clouds as we feel the effects of a front. The east coast metro area will also see periods of showers lasting into the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring lots of clouds, periods of showers, and even a storm in spots during the afternoon. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s high will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and a nice ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny around South Florida. Look for a building breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds at times. The east coast metro area will be breezy, and we’ll see a few showers along the Gulf coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.