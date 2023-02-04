Home Weather Windy and Cooler With Temps In the Mid to Upper 70s

Windy and Cooler With Temps In the Mid to Upper 70s

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Windy and Cooler

Saturday features windy conditions and plenty of clouds as we feel the effects of a front.  The east coast metro area will also see periods of showers lasting into the evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring lots of clouds, periods of showers, and even a storm in spots during the afternoon.  Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s high will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and a nice ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny around South Florida.  Look for a building breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds at times.  The east coast metro area will be breezy, and we’ll see a few showers along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here