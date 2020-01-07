Will Starbucks Be The First To Introduce Cannabis Infused Drinks?

Can Starbucks be the first big food chain to offer a line of cannabis-based products – food and drink? As people become more open with cannabis-based products, an analyst says, it would be best for Starbucks to lead the way for big food chains to offer cannabis-infused drinks and food.

Marijuana has become more and more acceptable to people since it became legalized in many states in the US. With the legalization, research had been conducted to find out the benefits of consuming cannabis and cannabis-infused products. As people realize the benefits of marijuana, many are calling for it to be offered in more mainstream food chains such as Starbucks.

In fact, different strains of cannabis could be offered like how different varieties of coffees and offered nowadays. Some strains of cannabis could work well producing a more energized day like when you drink caffeinated drinks like coffee. But some strains of cannabis can mellow you and relax you like the way warm milk does. If you are interested to know all about the strains of cannabis available and their individual effects, you can visit us and learn more from this list.

For Starbucks, it would be a wise business decision for it to venture in the offering of cannabis-infused drinks and foods. Cowan, an international think tank and an institution for learning, released a 100-page report on the market for cannabis-based products in 2019. The report showed that the industry of cannabis-infused products may be able to reach $16 billion in retail sales by 2025. With this amount of money, it predicts that cannabis-based products will soon be offered by big and mainstream companies such as Starbucks.

Andrew Charles, one of the analysts who penned the report, argued that it is best for Starbucks to strike while the iron is hot. He explained that at the moment the only thing that limits big chain restaurants from offering cannabis-infused products is the strict regulations imposed on it.

At the moment, these regulations are important because everybody else is still testing the waters in legal marijuana products. However, once the regulations for CBD oil as an additive to food/beverage have been ratified or changed, many of the big chain restaurants can easily penetrate the cannabis market. Starbucks, at this point, would be at the best position to take advantage of the multi-billion market.

What Does Starbucks Have To Say?

Starbucks executives have not yet decided whether to offer cannabis-infused products. However, they are not closing their doors nor are they completely abandoning the idea.

In an interview with reporters, Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson explained that the moment, offering cannabis-based edibles and drinks is not yet part of the company’s immediate vision. He admitted that the executives of the company have not really thought about the possibilities of eventually offering marijuana-based products. However, he added that the company is keeping a watchful eye on the possibilities of market demand for such products and they are paying attention to current trends and people’s demands.products.