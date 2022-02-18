Why Software Updates Are Important

There are billions of devices all around the world. Each day a new device is adopted by someone, and whether that device will be used for business or leisure purposes or not, it’s always crucial to keep it up to date.

In a world that thrives on speed and instantaneous results, there are many people who don’t take the time to update their devices. Oftentimes updates can take too long, leading to many people skipping them entirely.

However, doing so might be putting your devices more at risk than you think. That’s because software updates are used to fix flaws that have been discovered in the software. Read on to find out why software updates are so important to your device’s security and how you can set up your device to never miss an update.

Cybercrime is on The Rise

There has recently been a massive spike in cybercrime across the whole world. There are varying factors that have contributed to this sudden increase in cyber attacks, however, if one thing is clear, it’s that the security of your devices is more important than ever.

One of the most important factors that have led to the sudden increase in cybercrime is the importance of having a device of some kind. In our modern society, it’s nearly impossible to get by without some kind of device, and many people who are new to technology don’t understand the risks that they might be facing online when using that device.

In addition to more new users, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to many more people using their devices, in other words, an increase inactive users. Whether it’s working from home or keeping themselves entertained, there has been a big increase in screen time ever since 2020.

More people using their devices means more opportunities for cybercriminals to launch their attacks, especially when people don’t keep their devices secure or updated with the latest software.

Why Are Software Updates Used?

If you own a device of some kind, whether it’s a laptop, smartphone, or even a tablet, you would have seen software updates popping up on your device in the past. These are often frequent, especially on newer devices.

Some of these updates are crucial to the performance of your device, whereas others might be used to fix security flaws that have been discovered in the software that your device uses.

Despite a series of testing and development while the software is being built, it will never be perfect. Oftentimes most flaws are only picked up once millions of people are using the software, and even then only a few devices might be affected.

Developers can only react once they know what the problem is, therefore it can take time before a software problem can be fixed through an update. Software updates are also used to add extra features to your device. These could range from performance enhancements to the quality of life updates and also security updates, all of which are important to your device.

The Risks of Not Updating Your Software

When the software update window pops up many people will be tempted to click the “remind me later” button. However, you should think twice before doing so, and here’s why.

Software updates aren’t just used to fix annoying bugs and add new gimmicks to your device. Oftentimes there are important security updates that need to be implemented, and if you do not update your device you are delaying the process of installing these security features on your device.

If you don’t update your software regularly you run the risk of having your device breached by a skilled cybercriminal. With cybercrime on the rise in recent years, it’s simply not worth the risk to skip software updates.

Cybercriminals are constantly developing new tactics in order to bypass your devices’ security features. Even if you have cybersecurity tools installed on your device, new strategies will be developed to bypass them and infiltrate your device.

Therefore, if your device is not kept up to date you will be at a higher risk of becoming the victim of a cyberattack. Cyberattacks can be devastating, so you should do everything in your power to prevent them.

How to Ensure Your Software is Always up to Date

Software updates always seem to show up at the most inconvenient of times. Our devices always want to download and install their updates when we urgently need to use our devices for an important task.

Luckily though, there is an easy way to make sure that your devices are always kept up to date. This is as simple as turning on the “automatic updates” feature in your device’s settings or in your cybersecurity software’s settings.

Enabling this feature will allow your device to look for updates at any given time during the day. As soon as an update is released, your device will automatically download and install the software update for you.

In the majority of cases, you can also set the time at which you want your device to check for the latest updates. It’s recommended that you set your automatic updates to a time when you won’t be using your device.

For many people, this might be late in the evenings or early in the mornings. However, each person is different and has a unique schedule, so remember to tailor the automatic updates to your specific needs to make sure that your device always remains up to date without disrupting your schedule.

If you want to know more about the latest strategies that cybercriminals use and the software updates that keep your devices secure, you should make a habit of checking the latest tech news on your favorite news website or even subscribe to some social media channels that have reliable tech news.