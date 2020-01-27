Why Pinot Noir Is So Expensive

We often wonder how pinot noir got so expensive. There was once a time in our early years of winemaking when burgundy costs considerably more than California pinot noir. Now, it’s the opposite. We can find excellent burgundies from areas like Mercurey, Givy and Maconnais that are reasonably priced under $50. A good pinot noir from California or Oregon is often $70 or more.

We recently asked for an explanation from Daniel Warnshuis, winemaker and primary owner of Utopia Vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge appellation of northern Willamette Valley. Warnshuis was one of the many who retired from a lucrative career in Silicon Valley to launch a winery and fulfill a dream. If anyone understood the current pricing challenges, it would be an upstart winemaker like him.

Warnshuis, a broad-shouldered guy who racked up awards for swimming butterfly at Michigan State University, said he drives the tractor and puts as much manual labor into the soil as his pickers. His family even sorts the grapes to manage expenses. That makes him unique from the upstarts who put their names on the label but hires other people to do the work for them.

“Supply and demand,” he cited as one reason for pinot noir’s lofty prices. Like other craft pinot noir producers, Warnshuis started out with a manageable production so he’s not stuck with an unmanageable inventory to sell. He eschews distributors and retailers, each of whom takes a cut of his profits, and sells all of his wine through his tasting room and wine club. His goal is to simply to sell all the wine he produces. However, other winery owners keep production down just to keep prices high. It’s not uncommon to see people on waiting lists for wines that easily exceed $100 a bottle. eaux Freres’ Palissage Vineyard Pinot Noir clocks in at $150 – if you can find it.

Warnshuis, however, said it’s more than market demands that drives pinot noir’s insane prices. Like others, he makes his wine without sulphites. And, labor is in short supply.

“It’s more costly to make wine organically because it’s labor intensive. And, the cost of labor goes up every year and there is competition for help,” he said. Pickers are so short in supply that he may turn to volunteers at harvest time. A scarcity of labor means higher wages.

Utopia Vineyard’s wines are comparatively well priced, but consumers will still gasp as spending $48 for an estate pinot nor and $65 for a reserved pinot noir.

We liked the 2014 Utopia Vineyard Estate Pinot ($48) – a light-colored pinot noir with red berry flavors and good acidity – but we really enjoyed the 2014 Utopia Vineyard Estate Reserve Clone 777 ($65) for its well-defined and nuanced flavors. Utopia also makes a killer estate chardonnay with just a kiss of oak that sells for $45.

Warnshuis hasn’t yet found the perfect “utopia,” but that doesn’t really exist, right? His wines, however, can be found at utopiawine.com.

