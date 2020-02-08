Why People Are Using CBD Cream Over CBD Oil

Cannabidiol or in other terms CBD is a common cannabinoid within the marijuana plant. A cannabinoid compounds within the Cannabis sativa plant. There are over 480 different compounds in the plant itself but only 66 of these are considered cannabinoids. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, cannabinoid has zero intoxicating effects such as euphoria or a feeling of “high” as those experienced by those who do marijuana.

CBD has a lot of medical advantages today that are being discovered. It helps people struggling with pain, lack of sleep, restlessness, anxiety, muscle inflammation, cysts, and other ailments. Some of the ways that you can get direct results of what CBD has to offer is through the application of creams and oils.

Why use CBD Cream over CBD oil?

Both products are produced and consumed differently. Its potency also varies because that depends on the source of extraction.

With CBD oils, industrial hemp and marijuana are both used to extract the CBD that will be infused in the oil. CBD oils are typically consumed orally. CBD oils that came from the industrial hemp as opposed to marijuana are legal in the United States as compared to CBD oils derived from Marijuana which is not yet permitted in most of the states.

Here is a list of reasons why you should use CBD cream over CBD oil:

CBD Cream works better than CBD oil because it can be applied directly rather than taken orally. CBD oil works great as well on its own but there are certain areas where CBD cream holds a greater advantage. Since it is applied directly, it helps a lot in the following areas:

Inflammation Arthritis Headaches Cramping Migraines Sore muscles Sore joints



CBD cream helps alleviate pain quickly in very specific areas of your body. Taking CBD oil if you are experiencing migraines on your temples will give you a general sense of relief. However, muscle pain will still be there, though lessened because it reduces inflammation. Reviews by Observer.com have found out that applying CBD cream to a sore muscle is more efficient. When you apply the cream on one the part that is hurting its pain-relieving efforts will focus on that specific area. Sometimes, pain can be a symptom of something wrong going with your body but not necessarily in the area where the pain is coming from. This is why it is important to trace the source of the pain so that true relief can take place. For example, a headache from the neck being too tight can be relieved by applying the cream to your lower back. Start with the trigger points if you are unsure where the pain is coming from. Shoulders Neck Wrists Temples Elbows Knees Soles on your feet

Another advantage of why people are using CBD cream over CBD oil is that it has a great effect on your skin. Some of the skin problems that CBD cream can help fix are the following: Eczema Psoriasis Skin infections Rashes Burns Acne problems Wrinkles



CBD cream helps reduce inflammation that slows down skin cells’ growth in eczema and psoriasis. It also helps relieve itching and pain and revitalizes dry skin. Wrinkles show more with dry skin, by using CBD cream, oil production is increased and wrinkles are less noticeable. Common problem teens face is acne. CBD regulates the sebum production that causes acne and also reduces inflammation. For treating burns, CBD provides pain relief and reduces inflammation through its weakening of the cortisol secretion.

How to properly use CBD cream on your skin

Applying CBD cream on your skin is a direct way of allowing your muscles to soak up the cannabinoids. This will help loosen them, reduce inflammation, and relieve the pain. Therefore, you want to make sure that it gets there without a hitch. Dirt, sweat, and even dead cells are all on the surface of your skin. These all can get in the way of CBD molecules that can prevent it from reaching the muscles that need relief.

Make sure that before you apply the cream, clean the area first with a bit of warm water and a paper towel. Gently scrub the area to clean it then dry it with a clean towel.

After cleaning the area, you can now dab a healthy amount of cream into it. Rub it into your skin then gently massage it. Massaging the area helps bring blood which allows the cannabinoids to spread deeper inside the muscles and tissues.

Conclusion

CBD Cream has certain advantages over CBD oil that are helpful in specific cases like muscle pain or inflammation and skin complications. Since it is directly applied to the skin its effects are felt quicker and stronger.