Why Everyone Is Selling Dubai Chocolate Bars (Video)

By Natalie Rice

As a new chocolate trend takes over the globe, U.S. companies like Shake Shack and Crumbl have worked quickly to capitalize on its continuing popularity with limited edition spinoffs, while other chocolate manufacturers have created dozens of dupes sold at Target , Costco , Amazon and now Trader Joe’s.

The idea for “Dubai chocolate” was first sparked in 2021 by Fix Dessert Chocolatier founder and CEO Sarah Hamouda’s pregnancy cravings, she told CNBC. The original chocolate bars are filled with a mixture of pistachio cream, kadayif (shredded phyllo dough) and tahini.

“All I knew in my head is that I wanted to create this chocolate bar that’s essentially a dessert encased in chocolate, but looks and feels like a chocolate bar,” Hamouda said.

In December 2023, the bars went viral on social media.

“Instead of getting one order every week, we started to get 10, 15 orders,” she said. “It was exciting, but it was also like, you know, oh my God, like, how is this happening.”

The Fix bars are only available in Dubai and drop twice a day on local delivery service Deliveroo. They’re periodically available at Dubai International Airport’s Duty-Free shop, which reported that over 1.2 million bars were sold in April, generating $22 million in sales.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.