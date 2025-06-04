Why Every City Needs A Resilience-Focused Advisory Board

With climate disruptions becoming more common and urban infrastructure under mounting strain, building resilience has shifted from an optional goal to a critical responsibility. Cities, such as Peoria, Arizona (and many others) need mechanisms to anticipate, adapt to, and recover from disruptions.

One of the most effective ways to embed this mindset into municipal governance is by establishing a resilience-focused advisory board. Leaders like Denette Dunn show how such boards can align strategy, policy, and community input for long-term sustainability and preparedness.

Key Components of Urban Resilience

Urban resilience covers everything from climate adaptation and energy reliability to emergency response and social equity. A dedicated advisory board can help a city like Peoria plan proactively rather than reactively.

Denette Dunn’s work on the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission reflects this kind of foresight. Through her involvement in shaping development policies, she’s emphasized the need to build with future challenges in mind.

A good example is New York City’s “OneNYC” plan, which was rolled out in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. A model for similar programs across the US, OneNYC showed how long-term resilience planning can inform zoning, infrastructure investment, and environmental goals.

The Need for Multi-Sector Collaboration

Resilience efforts require coordination across sectors. These boards should include public officials, industry experts, nonprofits, and community representatives.

Dunn’s private-sector experience with Republic Services and her leadership on multiple boards—ranging from WESTMARC to the Solid Waste Association of North America—demonstrate the value of bringing diverse expertise to the table.

Los Angeles, for example, has embedded cross-sector collaboration into its Los Angeles County Community Disaster Resilience (LACCDR) project. The program leverages partnerships with academic institutions and business leaders to develop comprehensive community rebuilding plans.

A city’s ability to recover from disruption often depends on how well it listens to its residents. That’s why citizen-driven input in cities like Peoria, Arizona, and elsewhere is essential. Dunn’s creation of the Pine Citizens Advisory Committee in Peoria is a strong example of how community involvement can shape policy priorities.

Boulder, Colorado, has adopted a similar strategy through its Neighborhood Resilience Hubs. Co-designed with residents, these are physical spaces that are utilized as community centers for education, services, and community-focused efforts, improving access to resources during emergencies.

Investing in Infrastructure

Infrastructure plays a foundational role in resilience. From energy systems to waste management, cities must ensure that core services can withstand strain.

Dunn’s leadership with the Arizona Recycling Coalition and her service on the board of Tucson Clean and Beautiful point to her commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

In the Netherlands, Rotterdam has invested in “water squares”, which combine public areas and stormwater storage facilities in one space. By managing excess rainwater and providing recreational space, these water squares provide an innovative solution for blending public use with flood control.

Improving Resilience Through Permanency

Of course, such efforts need to be formalized within city government. Temporary task forces aren’t enough. Cities like Peoria, Arizona, need permanent structures that prioritize resilience as a matter of policy.

Dunn’s role as chair of Peoria’s Boards and Commissions Subcommittee highlights how governance frameworks can support long-term environmental and social goals. Miami’s establishment of a Chief Resilience Officer and permanent resilience advisory group after facing rising sea levels reflects the kind of institutional change that more cities should adopt.

Every city, regardless of size, needs a resilience-focused advisory board. The challenges ahead demand leadership that is both visionary and grounded in practical governance. Denette Dunn’s work across municipal, private, and nonprofit spaces shows how cities can prepare for the future by building resilience into their core operations today.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



