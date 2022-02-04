The idea to encircle oneself with a ring comes from the magical promise of commitment and the circular feel of the engagement ring—a symbol of eternity and an enduring sign of love.

The engagement rings mean different things to different people, from an ethereal symbolism to a practical business strategy.

Look at Pear-Shaped Diamond Engagement Ring

Pear-shaped diamond engagement rings are beautiful, but that is only part of why these particular diamonds are highly sought after. Many people choose pear-shaped diamonds because they’re incredibly unique. Pear-shaped diamonds have only been around since WWII, but they’re rapidly growing in popularity. Many people choose to wear their pear-shaped engagement rings with the point facing out from their fingers.

Others like to wear their pear-shaped engagement ring with the point facing back toward them. It’s also common to see rings set with a pear-shaped diamond with the point facing towards the palm. It’s a matter of personal preference.

Is There a Difference Between a Round and a Pear-Shaped Diamond?

There is a difference between round and pear-shaped diamonds. The round diamond is the most common and popular diamond shape. Emerald-cut diamonds are a little bit less common. And the pear-shaped diamond is the least common.

Why Are Pear-Shaped Engagement Rings So Special?

This stunning diamond cut is guaranteed to wow, and will surely make your ring stand out in the crowd. Your engagement ring is made of a beautiful precious metal that signifies how valuable your permanent bond to your partner is. This symbol of love and commitment is something you can cherish forever.

When you get married, the words ask you to bind your love and loyalty to one another in memory and affection for a lifetime. Finding the right match in your intimate relationship is beyond the pale of many couples.

Middle Eastern weddings now have an enormous meaning. Each couple offers a variation of wedding rings as they believe that nature itself imprints a unique mark upon the couple’s relationship by producing Qi (pronounced Sha) or energy. The couple then uses this Qi energy to impress their symbolic mark upon the wedding band with their initials. The pear-shaped engagement ring is so popular at those weddings.

A particular type of pear-shaped engagement ring is considered the most valuable in the world; it is said to contain the essence of the person who gave it, thus guaranteeing a stronger relationship once you are married.

In some cultures, it is also believed that a love interest cannot fail once the connection is formed. Thus, it is assumed that the offer of a ring (right or left) will seal a relationship for the ages.