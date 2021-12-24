Whole Body Vibration: How Is It Useful in Management of Pain and Physical Function?

Whole Body Vibration: How Is It Useful in Management of Pain and...

The popularity of whole-body vibration (WBV) has increased throughout the world, especially in the USA. WBV is a type of treatment that plays an important role in improving muscular strength, neuromuscular performance and gait mechanics. WBV involves standing and performing exercises or holding a certain position on a vibrating platform at a programmed amplitude and frequency.

WBV was originally used in a clinic for the improvement of bone mineral density in osteoporosis patients. It also reduces pain and fatigue, especially in older people. It is also an inexpensive way to manage chronic pain. Research is ongoing to discover the complete benefits of WBV. According to current research, the WBV technique is non-invasive, effective, and easy to use.

Lower Back Pain and Bone Density

According to recent research conducted on people suffering from lower back pain, vibration at frequencies under 20 Hz can relieve lower back pain by enhancing abdominal strength and generating muscle connection.

In general, gains in bone marrow density from whole-body vibration (WBV) exercises are comparable to resistance training and plyometrics gains. When a strong force is applied tos bones, the forces stimulate osteoblast development and cause calcium to be redirected to the bone shaft. During whole-body vibration (WBV)s exercises, osteoblast activation is very prevalent. As a result, WBV exercise is frequently prescribed for osteoporosis patients since it can induce bones to regenerate.

Pain is one common symptom when it comes to problems like fibromyalgia and osteoarthritis. Patients can manage their pain by using whole-body vibration machines. WBV provides unique neural system exposure that prevents proprioceptors from becoming overactive, and as a result, allows the body’s muscles to extend and relax. WBV exercises also improves flexibility, which is great for reducing the risk of further injury.

Overall, WBV looks very promising when it comes to the management of balance, mobility, bone strength, chronic pain and physical functioning. Whole-body vibration treatment, when paired with appropriate levels of exercise, shows beneficial enhancements for many patients.