White Chicken Chili Recipe

White Chicken Chili is flavorful, rich, and requires only a few ingredients to make. You can make it with rotisserie chicken for an extra easy dinner, and top it with all your favorites for a super delicious meal that everyone loves. This is the perfect meal to warm up your soul during cold days. It is so satisfying and rich, that it will quickly become your most favorite recipe.

In addition, this is the perfect meal to feed a larger crowd as you can make it in larger batches. Also, if short on time, simply make it ahead, and store it in the refrigerator for 1-2 days, it will tastes just as delicious. What is great about this dish is that you can mix and match with endless possibilities.

If chicken is not your thing, replace it with turkey-based on your preference. We love serving it with a variety of toppings, like shredded cheese, tortilla chips, cilantro, and sour cream. However, feel free to add what you like, as it goes pretty much with everything!

How to make white chicken chili?

We love how easy and versatile this recipe is to make. Below, we include the steps on how to prepare this delicious homemade meal on the stove, slow cooker as well as in the Instant Pot.

Stovetop version:

Start by adding the veggies to a Dutch oven or stockpot over medium heat. Then, add in the seasoning, chicken, and broth, cook until tender for about 15 minutes. Shred the meat with two forks and then add back to the liquid. You could also use rotisserie chicken and skip this step. Next, add all the remaining ingredients to the pot and stir until well-combined. Simmer over low heat for about 5 minutes.

Instant pot version:

Making it in the Instant Pot is super easy, and also it is cooked at a fraction of the time.