Which Online Casinos Have Live Dealers?

Live dealer games are the new way to enjoy online casinos, providing a more immersive and realistic experience. While normal online casino games use computer-generated graphics and are determined by a random number generator, live games are as close to the real thing as you can get without going to a land-based casino.
When you play a live casino game, you’re playing against or with a real dealer or host. The dealer is live-streamed to your device from a casino studio and uses real cards, wheels or dice to make the experience as authentic as possible.
Most table games are available from live game providers, including popular games such as Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. A number of software providers now produce high-quality live casino games, and a lot of new innovative games are being produced as a result.
Just like with standard casino games, players can make the most of the top free bet offers in Tennessee to enjoy their experience more, and many sites offer exclusive live casino bonuses.
Unsurprisingly, live games have become much more popular as players are drawn to realistic playing experiences. One of the other big advantages of live casino games is that they allow players to socialize more, as they can chat with the dealer and other players at the table. There are now lots of great online casinos that offer live dealer games, including:
- Golden Nugget – Golden Nugget casino has so far launched in New Jersey and Michigan and has plans to come to Pennsylvania soon. The casino is state of the art and offers an excellent selection of top games, including live dealer games. Live games have been available since 2016, and players can enjoy classics such as Blackjack, Roulette, and Casino Hold ‘Em, with software provided by Ezugi. Anyone signing up to Golden Nugget for the first time will be able to claim a generous welcome offer to help them get started. There’s a no deposit bonus plus a matched deposit bonus worth a total of $1010 plus 200 free spins.
- BetMGM – MGM is a huge name in the world of casinos, operating several land-based casinos, including the Borgata in Atlantic City and MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Players in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan can all enjoy everything that BetMGM has to offer, including an extensive live casino game selection. As the MGM brand is widely known for its real casinos, it’s no surprise that it has an excellent collection of live dealer games from top developers Ezugi and Evolution Gaming. If it’s your first time using the casino, you’ll be able to claim a $25 no deposit bonus as well as $1000 in matched deposit bonuses.
- DraftKings – DraftKings might be better known for offering fantasy sports, but the site has recently launched its own online casino that includes loads of fantastic casino games. The casino is available in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and should be launching in Michigan soon. Most states will get access to a wide range of live dealer games alongside all of the other titles and can choose from classic table games such as three-card Poker, Roulette, and Blackjack. Brand new players signing up to DraftKings for the first time are eligible to receive a huge welcome offer with a $10 no deposit bonus and $1500 in matched deposit bonuses.
- Betfair – Betfair first launched its online casino in the US in 2013. The brand is highly successful in Europe and has brought its experience in online gambling to North America. Offering a wide selection of games to New Jersey players. Among its game library is a top selection of live casino games from software provider Ezugi. Players can choose from a wide range of tables for Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Casino Hold ‘Em, and more. You can play risk-free for up to $200 when you first sign up by claiming the welcome bonus.