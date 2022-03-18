Which LinkedIn Automation Tool is the Best?

Automation tools are technologies that help you deal with tedious and repetitive work. Since the digitization of many businesses, using technology to aid in the workflow process has been an important strategy for success.

When it comes to social media, automation is used mainly for growth. There are tools specifically created to automate platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn in order to grow followers.

Two of the most established and most popular LinkedIn automation tools are Octopus CRM vs Dripify. Both are used by thousands of companies around the world as primary LinkedIn automation software. Both also offer excellent features that make LinkedIn outreach and marketing incredibly easy.

Octopus CRM vs Dripify: Overview

Founded in 2018, Octopus CRM is currently one of the best prospecting tool for LinkedIn. It’s a powerful software that can scour LinkedIn and send out connection requests, auto view profiles, endorse skills, and more to hundreds of profiles in a matter of minutes. Octopus CRM is compatible with various LinkedIn accounts including the free, premium, and sales navigator versions.

Founded in 2019, Dripify is an advanced automation platform focusing on LinkedIn lead generation and closing sales. It has a powerful autopilot feature that helps you do these tasks even if your device is turned off.

Its features provide an excellent way to develop a better LinkedIn marketing strategy. Because of its team management functions, it’s also a great tool for large sales teams. Dripify is also available for integration with 1000+ software such as Hubspot CRM, Zoho, Salesforce, Asana, and more.

Octopus CRM vs Dripify: Pricing

Octopus CRM Pricing: Starter, Pro, Advanced, and Unlimited

If you choose Octopus CRM, you’ll enjoy lower monthly costs. Their starter plan is priced just at $6.99 per month. While their pro, advanced, and unlimited versions are priced at $9.99, $14.99, and $24.99 respectively.

Dripify Pricing: Basic, Pro, Advanced

When it comes to value for money, Dripify is more affordable even though its pricing says otherwise. Their most basic subscription plan which is priced at $39 per month is even more expensive than Octopus CRM’s unlimited plan.

Their pro plan which includes more features such as personal inbox, data exportation, and testing campaigns is priced at $59 per month. While their best plan is advanced which includes all basic and pro features and added team management, activity control, and personal account manager. If we compare their features, it’s undeniable that Dripify has more robust and helpful tools compared to Octopus CRM.

Octopus CRM vs Dripify: Features

Automation

Dripify 9/10 – Dripify has a powerful automation system that focuses on generating leads and closing sales. Its drip campaign consists of automated sets of email that is sent based on timeline or user actions. This is a high level of automation that we find lacking in most LinkedIn automation tools.

Octopus CRM 7/10 – Octopus CRM’s automation software is built to improve prospecting and lead generation on LinkedIn. It excels in sending automated messages which you can personalize so you won’t sound spammy.

However, its automation is less rich than Dripify. Its other important features such as auto-profile visits and auto endorsement are locked in its higher-priced subscription tiers.

Integration

Dripify 9/10 – Dripify can be integrated with tools you already use for maximum automation. If you have Zapier, you can automate many tasks and workflows using your favorite software such as Google Sheets, Salesforce, Zoho, and many more.

Octopus CRM 9/10 – Octopus CRM can be integrated into apps like Zapier where you can automate a lot of apps such as Google Sheets, Trello, and your calendar for free!

Octopus CRM vs Dripify: Overall Impression

Both Octopus CRM and Dripify are new automation tools on the market. Octopus CRM is slightly older than a year. Over the years, Octopus CRM has not developed much and it still allows only basic automation features. So, if you want only basic automation tasks covered, you’ll definitely find Octopus CRM the best tool for you.

Dripify, on the other hand, has more powerful features designed for sales and marketing on LinkedIn. It’s not just an automation tool for lead generation, it’s an automation tool built for closing leads and making sure your process is smooth and organized. Because of this, it’s most suitable for large organizations with enterprise-grade needs.