Where is Pine Island Florida? No More Confusion!

Here is a trivia question for you. What state has two well-known islands with the same name? Only in Florida will you find two Pine Islands.

If you Google Pine Island Florida, you will see article after article about the largest island in Florida located in Lee County west of Fort Myers. All of this information would be fine IF there was only one Pine Island in Florida.

If you dig a little deeper, you will find another Pine Island Florida further up the coastline north of Clearwater and Tarpon Springs in Hernando County. The query where is Pine Island Florida is even more confused when you add in the Big Pine Key (which is an island) located in the Florida Keys.

We are ending the confusion with Pine Island maps (below) of the coastal islands with the same name. To distinguish the two islands, we will use the names Pine Island South and Pine Island North. While Pine Island Florida South is much bigger than Pine Island North, if we called it Big Pine Island it would immediately be confused with Big Pine Key which is an island! Confused yet?

Pine Island Florida South

Pine Island in Lee County Florida is about 18 miles long. It runs north and south as a barrier to the mainland. Fort Myers Florida is directly east. The island is about 17 square miles which means it is long and narrow.

The population of Pine Island South is about 9000 people, but seasonally its population grows in the winter months. There is only one road onto the island.

What is Pine Island Known For?

Pine Island is surrounded by mangroves and lush flats covered with seagrasses. Pine Island is known for:

Natural Beauty: Pine Island is celebrated for its unspoiled natural beauty. It features lush tropical vegetation, mangroves, and diverse wildlife, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Fishing: The island is renowned for its exceptional fishing opportunities, both inshore and offshore. Anglers visit Pine Island to catch a variety of fish, including snook, redfish, trout, and tarpon.

Boating: With its easy access to the Gulf of Mexico and numerous canals, Pine Island is a popular place for boating, kayaking, and paddleboarding. The island’s waterways offer beautiful scenery and opportunities for exploration.

Birdwatching: Pine Island is part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, making it a fantastic location for birdwatching. Bird enthusiasts can spot a wide variety of bird species, including wading birds and migratory birds.

Art and Culture: The island is home to a thriving arts community, with galleries and studios showcasing local artists’ work. The annual “Island Arts Festival” is a popular event for art lovers.

Quaint Communities: Pine Island is divided into several small communities, each with its own unique charm. These communities include Matlacha, Bokeelia, St. James City, and Pineland.

Historical Sites: Pine Island also has historical sites and landmarks, such as the Randell Research Center, which is dedicated to the study of the Calusa Native American culture.

Relaxing Atmosphere: Pine Island is known for its relaxed and laid-back atmosphere, providing a respite from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

Pine Island is also known for its access to other barrier islands to the west such as Sanibel, Captiva, North Captiva and Cayo Costa and others.

Pine Island Beaches

Pine Island, Florida, is not particularly known for its traditional sandy beaches like you might find in other coastal areas of Florida. Instead, it is more famous for its mangrove shorelines, estuaries, and access to the Gulf of Mexico, making it a haven for boating, fishing, and nature enthusiasts.

While Pine Island doesn’t have the typical beach experience with long stretches of sandy shoreline, there are some waterfront areas where you can access the water and enjoy the coastal environment.

Popular beaches in this area include Ft. Myers Beach, Sanibel, Captiva and the remote Cayo Costa.

The Cities on Pine Island

Matlacha: This colorful little berg is on State Road 78 as you enter the island. There are restaurants, shops and motels that cater to the boating and fishing community. This is an important ecological area and a great place for kayaking and observing marine life. Bokeelia: This community on the northern end of Pine Island has some waterfront areas and parks, such as Bokeelia Community Park, where you can access the water and enjoy the scenic views.

3. James City: St. James City is another waterfront community where you can find places to enjoy the waterfront, go fishing, or launch a kayak or boat. We love the Ragged Ass Saloon in St. James City. It is one of our noted dive bars in Florida.

As we stated, there are no beaches on the island, but you won’t find a better place in Florida for kayaking and exploring the natural habitat.

