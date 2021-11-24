Where Can You Buy CBD Gummies

So you’ve decided to try CBD gummies… that’s fantastic! Now the question is where are you going to find them?

The more popular CBD grows, the more outlets have started carrying CBD products like CBD gummies. In 2020, a poll conducted by Single Care showed that 33 percent of Americans have tried CBD at least once.

When it comes to where CBD users get their products, a 2019 Consumer Reports study says:

40% purchase CBD from a dispensary

34% purchase CBD from a retail store

27% purchase CBD from an online retailer

12% purchase CBD from another source

What kinds of places may carry THC and CBD infused gummies?

Health food stores

Oftentimes, you’ll find CBD products in health food stores are behind lock and key in a display case because they’re pricey. Hopefully, the person has experience explaining the benefits of that item and similar products. Depending on the size of the store, they may carry multiple products from multiple brands.

Convenience stores

Convenience stores, along with gas stations and truck stops, are probably the most convenient places to shop for CBD products. While the rare convenience store may have a surprisingly varied selection, more likely you’ll find the odd CBD product or two next to other types of supplements. Most convenience store cashiers won’t be well versed on the CBD they sell or be able to make recommendations for a product that is best for you.

CBD stores

A whole store! Devoted to CBD! There you’ll find knowledgeable staff and a wide selection of CBD products. Some stores carefully curate the selection that they offer and only present the best of the best to their customers. There are stores owned by people who are more into the culture and less about the quality. They may favor products with a lot of glitz, celebrity endorsements, or clever names. Others might be vertically integrated. That means that they only sell the brand that their company makes, and they will have a limited selection.

Online

The sky’s the limit when shopping online. You can access all the brands. You can comparison shop, you can read blogs about the products, you can view test results and consumer reviews online. Online purchases can be delivered straight to your home or office, legally. Some brands will offer exclusive online discounts and packages. Some even offer online-only products. Customers can take advantage of whatever customer service options that the brands offer — online chat, email, or phone. The drawback to online shopping is that if you don’t know what you’re looking for it may be hard to find the right product for you.

With all these options available, your best bet is to shop online. If you’re interested in shopping in an actual brick-and-mortar retail store, it might be best to visit a health food store instead of convenience stores or smoke shops because the staff at health food stores are very knowledgeable about CBD and other supplements that could help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.