What You Should Know Before Moving to Florida

If you are planning a move to the Sunshine State, you may be ready to hire a moving company and start packing. Before making plans, there are a few things you should know about this popular part of the country.

Keep reading for some helpful information that will get you ready for your big move.

The Weather

Moving to Florida often brings dreams of relaxing in the sun, and enjoying pleasant weather year-round. You should also know, however, that dealing with severe weather is a common reality for most Floridians. True, Florida is often hot and sunny. However, the weather can vary at certain times.

Most of Florida is considered a sub-tropical climate. This means it experiences long summers and mild winters. During the hottest parts of the year, you can expect temperatures to reach the high 90s Fahrenheit. Also, in the winter, you will not need a heavy parka or snow boots. In most cases, the temperatures will hover around 60 degrees F.

When it comes to rain, it is important to note that Florida receives more than 55 inches of precipitation each year. If you have ever visited this state during the summer months, you already know that Floridians can count on a rainstorm almost every afternoon. While they are typically short-lived, it is best to be prepared.

Florida Is a Senior’s Paradise

While Florida does not have the highest median age of all states, it is up there. It is a very popular destination for retirees because of how warm it is and the tax-friendly benefits it provides.

This doesn’t mean that young people should avoid moving there. The state offers so much to so many people of all ages. In fact, it has recently become a popular destination for millennials who want to purchase a home.

The Wildlife

If you are moving from a different part of the country, you may find the wildlife in some parts of Florida a bit unusual. Keep in mind, Florida is also called the Alligator State for good reason. Some of the animals you can expect to see in Florida include pythons, iguanas, alligators, opossums, armadillos, raccoons, deer, plenty of fish, fire ants, and so much more. The diversity of wildlife is similar to the diversity of the people who live there.

North and South Florida Are Different

Traveling from the north part of Florida to the south part of the state may feel like you are visiting different states altogether.

North Florida is home to the state capital. It has a slightly different climate than what you will find in South Florida. If you want to purchase a home in the state, you should understand that climate change events primarily impact south Florida.

Get Hurricane Ready

If you have plans to move to Florida, especially to the south, you need to read up on hurricane safety and how to sign up to receive weather alerts during hurricane season.

In some situations, you must board up your windows or even shelter in place. You may also have to go days or longer hunkered down if a storm comes through your area. Understanding what to expect from a hurricane will help ensure you are prepared.

As you can see, there are a lot of things you must know when it comes to moving to Florida. Be sure to keep the tips and information here in mind so that you know what to expect when you move to the Sunshine State. This will make it much easier to get used to your new home and lifestyle.

