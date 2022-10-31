Tips for Americans Moving from the Cold North to the Warm South

If you live in the northern part of the United States, then you probably drool at the thought of moving to the southern part. After all, what’s not to love about hot summers and mild winters? However, if you’re planning on moving from a chilly state such as New York or Michigan to a warm one like Georgia or Florida, there are some things you should keep in mind.

The climate is just one of those things that can make or break your new home. Here are some tips to help you settle in quickly and comfortably when you move south from the cold north.

Check the Weather for Any Potential New City

Unfortunately, you can’t click on a “temperature” tab on Google for any city in the U.S., so you’ll have to do a bit of research. Fortunately, most major cities have their own websites, and often they have a list of average yearly temperatures. You can also check the average temperatures for specific months of the year.

Keep in mind that the temperatures in the southern U.S. are generally a few degrees warmer than in the northern part of the country. If you’re moving from the Midwest to the Southeast, for example, you can expect about a 10-degree difference. If you’re moving to a southern state that has a completely different climate, such as Florida or Texas, you’ll probably want to plan for a much more drastic adjustment.

Research the Biggest Events in Your New City

You’ve just moved to Charleston, South Carolina. You realize that Halloween is just a few weeks away. This is your first big event in Charleston, and you want to celebrate. Unfortunately, you don’t know where to go, what to do, or what costumes are appropriate. There are a few things you can do to prepare for this and other events in your new city.

Start by checking out the Charleston City Paper or the Post and Courier for guides and lists of events in the area. You can also search the internet for the biggest events in your new city and then plan accordingly. If you move to a city where Halloween isn’t celebrated, don’t worry. You’ll probably have other, more important events to celebrate. For example, New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July are always huge events in every city across the U.S.

Establish a Routine That Includes Your Normal Daily Tasks

As you settle into your new neighborhood, you might notice that you’re doing less of the things that you used to do regularly back home. This is likely because the routine you had in the North is different from the routine you have in the South. For example, in the North, it would be normal to shovel snow and ice off your driveway and walkways. In the South, there is no snow and very little ice.

In the North, you would typically mow your lawn in the early spring and late fall. In the South, you mow it year-round. You may also find that you have to water your lawn more often in the Southern climate. Start doing the things that you would normally do back home. This will help you fall into the rhythm of your new city and will make you feel more at home.

Ask About the Best Neighborhoods

As you’re exploring your new city, you’ll likely come across some neighborhoods that really stand out. If you find a neighborhood that seems like a great fit for you, then ask people about it. For example, you can talk to your real estate agent, friends, and neighbors about the new homes for sale in St. Johns County, Florida. Ask them about the best neighborhoods in the area.

Keep in mind that every city is different, so you may find that the best neighborhoods in one city are not the best in another. It’s important to take your budget into consideration when choosing a neighborhood. You don’t want to spend too much on rent, but you also don’t want to live in a neighborhood that’s not safe or that you don’t like. You can usually look up crime statistics for any city online.

Don’t Be Afraid to Junk Anything You Don’t Need

There are many “southern” things that northerners may feel they need to adhere to, such as sipping sweet tea and eating grits for breakfast. That’s great if you like it, but don’t feel like you need to force yourself to eat something just because you’re from the north and it’s a southern thing. If you’re not a fan of grits, then don’t eat them. If you don’t like sweet tea, then don’t drink it. You’re a northerner now. Don’t feel like you have to change who you are just because you moved to the south.

Understand the Requirements for Being in a Sunnier Climate

You have to be extra careful when driving and when crossing the road in a southern city. There are more insects in the southern climate, so you have to be careful about what you do outside. You don’t want to get bitten by scorpions or bees, for example. Make sure your car is in good condition and that you’re not driving in the dark without headlights.

You also have to be careful about the water in the southern part of the U.S. The water is usually clean, but it’s not as pure as the water in the North. You may also want to consider getting a humidifier in the winter. Humidity is usually much lower in southern states, so you may notice that your skin dries out more quickly or that your hair frizzes up more often.

Consider Renting Before Buying if You Are Not Sure About the Location

If you’re not sure about the location of your new home, you may want to consider renting for a few months before you make a decision about buying a house. If you buy a house without renting first, you could end up moving before you have time to sell the property. If you buy a house and then decide you don’t like the neighborhood, you may have a difficult time selling the house. Renting for a few months can help you decide if you like the location and if you want to make a long-term investment in the area.

Moving Can Be a Fun Adventure

Moving to a new place is hard, but it can be especially difficult if you move to a warmer climate. You have to be careful not to over-expose yourself to the sun, you may have more insects to deal with, and the water is different. But you can make the transition easier by adjusting your routine, asking people questions, and understanding the local climate. You can also make things easier by renting instead of buying a house while you decide if the location is right for you. In the end, you’ll have a new home in a new city, and you’ll have the opportunity to make new friends.