What You Need To Know About Conversion APIs

In today’s digital world, data is king. The more data a company can amass and use, the better chances it has of developing unique, and accurate customer profiles. These profiles can be used in powerful ways by various departments which ultimately will improve the customer experience and drive the business forward. One of the biggest challenges that companies have when it comes to realizing and accomplishing this goal, is simply the data itself.

In the digital world, data is constantly being created with every event that takes place. However, the challenge is making that data accessible and usable to the various departments that would benefit from it. This is where certain tools such as data warehouses, and reverse ETL come into play. Powerful methods of helping to create accessible aggregations of data that are useful for companies. Reverse ETL specifically is a powerful tool that helps to access data stored within warehouses, that constantly pushes it out to creation points causing a constant refining process while making it available to teams across departments.

One of the most important processes of the entire system is always going to be capturing the data that is created. This is where conversion APIs are becoming a huge resource to companies that are struggling to capture relevant and important user data. Every time an event takes place, data is created, however, whether or not that data is captured and placed in a warehouse is a completely different matter.

Pixels and Cookies

In the past, one of the main ways that user data was captured was through web pixels and cookies. These pieces of code that were easily embedded in the front-end codebase provided an extremely accurate way of capturing important events. Data from events like payment information, when a customer added items to a cart or remove items, contact, registrations, wishlists and so much more were all captured through web pixels and cookies.

The only catch this, was that these methods of capturing data were all third-party based, and would be considered client-side tracking. Because these methods utilized a third party and were not servers based they could easily be blocked.

Why Has There Been a Change?

The world of technology is constantly changing. Over the last couple of years, the digital world has seen massive reform in new laws that protect information and data, and in technology that has become readily accessible to help protect this data. With both web pixels and cookies, these methods of client-side capture could be stopped through web blocks applied to web browsers.

With more and more web browsers creating methods of protecting information and blocking cookies and web pixels, there had to be some kind of solution that still allowed businesses to capture the data they needed. One solution that has presented itself over the last couple of years is the conversion API.

What is a Conversion API?

A conversion API is an application programming interface that works as a server-side tracking tool that helps you collect important and vital data, without relying on third-party data that is not owned by you.

This works by integrating with the servers that run the websites that businesses use. This creates some unique opportunities for businesses to collect data that options such as web pixels and cookies simply were unable to deliver.

The Facebook conversion API, for example, offers a unique way of capturing data. For starters, the Facebook conversion API is going to be capturing events through a server, that operates as a primary and not a third-party client.

This means that it can track important event-based data free from restrictions that web browser security might have over cookies or web pixels. This allows you to capture first-party data, using internal servers that run your website or app.

What’s unique about the Facebook conversion API, is that you can actually still use and take advantage of data from web pixels and cookies simultaneously. This is made possible because Facebook has already established the ability to filter and remove duplicate events as they are being converted. This means that you can get a more robust and full profile of your clients, without having to struggle with duplicate data sets to sort through.

Utilizing conversion API technology to capture first-party data and avoid the restrictions that web browser security might impose is a great way to keep collecting data. This can help make important data available to your team so you can further improve your customer experience and push your company forward.