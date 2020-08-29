What You Need to Know About CBD Capsules and Marijuana Pills

Of all the cannabis-related products available on the market these days, there are few that have grown as popular as CBD capsules.

Incredibly convenient and easy to use, and typically very cheap, it is easy to understand why they are so well-liked.

But what exactly are they? And in what way are they different from marijuana pills? Here is everything you need to know.

What Exactly Are CBD Capsules?

CBD capsules seem to be on every single shop floor these days, from pharmacies to cannabis dispensaries. They have become one of those things that you see all the time, with a presumed assumption that everyone knows what they are.

However, they almost never contain any info about what goes into them.

CBD capsules are, mostly, a capsule form of regular CBD oil. The capsules themselves are typically made of either a gelatin solution or just a simple sugar structure.

The CBD within CBD capsules tends to be either a CBD isolate or a full-spectrum CBD oil. The difference between them is that CBD isolate is made from only pure CBD, with no other terpenes or cannabinoids included. Full-spectrum CBD is pretty much the opposite; it is still CBD oil, but it contains other things.

This new mix of terpenes and cannabinoids can help increase the CBD capsule’s efficacy, resulting in better effects after taking it.

This is why CBD capsules are such a popular product – they are incredibly simple and easy to understand. Unlike a lot of other CBD products, and indeed anything cannabis-related, you don’t need anything other than a lab report.

But what about marijuana pills? You can sometimes find marijuana pills sold right alongside CBD capsules.

What makes them different? What is the difference between CBD capsules and marijuana pills?

What Is the Difference Between CBD Capsules & Marijuana Pills?

Marijuana pills have a particularly strange name, and can be confusing when sold right beside CBD capsules. So, what are they?

Marijuana pills are pretty confusing because they can either be exactly the same thing as CBD capsules, or something different.

Some marijuana pills are the same as CBD capsules, simply sold under a different name. This can happen when there is a translation issue between the manufacturer and the retailer, sometimes incorrectly referring to them as marijuana pills.

However, some marijuana pills are just what the name implies – marijuana in capsule form. This means that they come with both THC and CBD together, oftentimes alongside other terpenes and cannabinoids.

This is a useful product for those who want to include THC in their medicinal routines instead of just CBD. However, the critical thing is that marijuana pills are not typically sold in the same place as CBD capsules. CBD capsules can now be sold in pharmacies and regular retail stores, whereas marijuana pills cannot.

Now that you know what the difference is between these two types of cannabis pills, you can go buy some, right? Well, you need to keep a few things in mind first.

What You Need to Keep in Mind When You Buy CBD Capsules

The most important thing you need to keep in mind when buying any kind of CBD capsules or marijuana pills is ensuring that they contain what they say they do.

A big problem with many cannabis-related products currently on the market is that they don’t contain the correct amount of cannabinoids. For example, the common problem is that they contain hemp seed oil, rather than any useful cannabinoids.

The only way to determine what goes into your CBD capsules is to have a lab report.

The best brands include lab reports as part of the product, either in an informational pamphlet or sometimes just online. When looking for new CBD capsules to buy, make sure that you pick ones that come with lab reports, or you won’t know precisely what you are getting.

One great website for reputable CBD capsules is Premium Jane, which includes the necessary lab reports as a regular thing with their products.

Now that you know what you are really looking for, make sure you keep an eye out for the best CBD capsules. They might be hard to find sometimes, but if you can get some that contain what they say they do, and that comes with lab reports, it’ll be worth it.