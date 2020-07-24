What To Consider Before Purchasing A Bed In A Box

With over 7 billion internet users worldwide, the use of technology has revolutionized the sales and marketing industry. There is the availability of a wide array of items available online for purchase with shipping to almost everywhere around the world.

This concept has sought to eliminate discrimination of particular products from selling online, which would otherwise not receive sales if they were being sold without prior testing from the customer. For instance, items such as mattresses have always been traditionally bought in in-store purchases and physical locations.

However, new modern technology has developed a convenient and foolproof method of purchasing mattresses online, where the consumer orders a mattress and gets it delivered straight to their doorstep in a box the size of a coffee table.

This concept dubbed bed-in-a-box mattress has become inherently popular with numerous companies embracing this concept as part of their sales pitch. The old notion that a mattress should be tested before a purchase is slowly dying, with new and modern ways of purchasing mattresses online being adopted by numerous suppliers. The most popular bed-in-a-box mattress in the market is the foam mattress which allows for package manipulation, allowing it to fit inside a box seamlessly. However, some companies have developed technology that allows for air mattresses to be properly adjusted and fit inside a box.

The bed-in-a-box concept has been adopted due to the following characteristics:

Value for your money

Most bed in a box mattresses are extremely affordable as compared to mattresses bought in physical stores. This is because the supplier saves a lot on overhead costs as compared to brick and mortar stores which require additional expenses to facilitate customer walk in and purchases. Online shops warrant minimal to no overheads, thereby being able to price their goods at favorable rates to the consumer. The probability of getting a good bargain with the mattress, such as a free pillow or comforter also prompts the customer to more purchases.

Flexible trial period

Most suppliers offer their customers a flexible trial period which allows them to test and try the mattress for a few days or weeks before deciding to ask for a refund. These plans vary from supplier to supplier with others offering the customer a maximum of 100 days to test the mattress before deciding they need a refund. In case the customer doesn’t like the mattress, the supplier refunds the full amount of the mattress back to them and suggests possible places to donate the mattress, instead of returning it to them.

Easy purchasing process

The bed in a box concept offers its clients a seamless and easy process of purchase which merely requires the consumer to sift through the available mattresses on the company website and identify one that fits their exact size and build before purchasing. Consumers can also compare and contrast different mattresses according to their tastes and preferences, and order based on reviews

Minimal comparison

Due to the fast and easy process of ordering a mattress online, suppliers often manipulate the mattress choices by categorizing them into brands comprising of different model numbers. This makes it harder to compare and contrast prices of different suppliers, thus urging the consumer to purchase the mattress which satisfies them based on the first impression.

Tips to consider

When choosing to purchase a bed in a box, there are a few tips that you can consider before making your next purchase:

Bed size

Knowing your bed size before purchasing enables you to make informed decisions on the size and shape of the mattress before purchase. Foam mattresses work better on flat surfaces, therefore establishing the nature of the bed’s base assists you to ensure the mattress fits your bed.

Certification

Different suppliers use different chemicals for preservation. Therefore, checking for certification marks in various companies helps the user to gauge the user-friendliness of the organic chemicals that are present in the foam, and whether they will have adverse allergic effects if the mattress is used immediately. Some bed in a box mattresses require a grace period of a few hours or days before use to enable the chemicals used in compression to dissipate, rendering the mattress safe to use. Checking a company’s CR rating before purchase will aid you to determine whether they are the right fit for you.

Delivery options

Some companies offer free delivery as an incentive towards purchasing the mattresses, with others even offering free setup with the delivery. No matter the option you choose, you still get customized delivery with every purchase. Most companies, however, offer detailed instructions on how to set up the mattress after purchase, making things easier for the consumer.

With the ability to order a mattress online and have it safely and promptly delivered to your doorstep, bed in a box mattresses are becoming the new fad.