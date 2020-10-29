What Should You Look for in Home Theater Speakers?

Having a well-equipped theater at home has become a top priority for many people who enjoy movies and other forms of entertainment. High-quality home theater equipment has become affordable and readily available.

Of course, there are always plenty of decisions to be made along the way, and that can feel a bit intimidating. Experts avow that home theater speakers impact the quality of the resulting system more than any other component. Learn about what to look for in-home theater speakers, and truly cinematic entertainment awaits you. Focusing on fairly basic issues like these should normally make it easy to choose speakers that will suit a home theater well.

Start by Focusing on the Basics

Home theater speakers range in price from affordable units costing $100 or less to high-end, boutique affairs that go for thousands. Begin by establishing a budget for your entire system, and choosing some appropriate speakers will become a lot easier.

In most cases, it will make sense to spend anywhere from one-quarter to one-third of the overall sum on a home theater setup’s speakers. Money left over will need to be spent on components like receivers, amplifiers, and others that provide important support.

Browsing a site that focuses on home entertainment reviews will reveal that there are a number of basic speaker designs to choose from. Simple bookshelf-style speakers can be paired with powered subwoofers to enable high-quality audio.

Systems that incorporate more full-range speakers allow sounds to be positioned more accurately. At the same time, buying a seven-plus-one setup will normally mean enjoying less sound quality than a simpler setup would produce for a given price. That can make entertainment feel less entertaining and even less believable

Pay Attention to Power Ratings

Speakers meant for use in a home theater need to excel in their own rights, but they also need to work well with other components. One of the most common mistakes amateur home-theater designers make is to pair speakers with receivers or amplifiers that will overpower them. This will encourage distortion even in speakers that are otherwise of very high quality.

Fortunately, matching speakers with appropriate amps should never be difficult. Every speaker produced by a reputable manufacturer will be rated to convert a set amount of power into sound. Look at the wattage ratings of each power-producing part of a proposed home theater system and any potential mismatches should become apparent.

Speaker Size Matters, Too

It can be tempting to buy the largest speakers that will fit within a given home theater budget. That will often mean ending up with larger drivers, which can promote the sort of bass-heavy sound that many find to work well with movies.

Floor-standing tower speakers and units with bulky cabinets take up precious space, however. This is why so many pre-assembled speaker setups couple relatively compact satellite speakers with subwoofers that handle all the bass-heavy lifting.

When space is in any way at a premium, such systems tend to work well for home theaters. If a home theater will occupy a particularly large room, it can make sense to devote more of the available area to speakers. In fact, larger, freestanding speakers can help fill such a room with sound when tiny satellites would be unable to do so even with the help of a single large subwoofer.

Since no other part of a home theater will influence the quality of its sound more, putting plenty of effort into identifying appropriate speakers will always be productive.