What Makes CBG Oil the Mother of All Phytocannabinoids?

Despite being the lesser-known cannabinoid, CBG or cannabigerol is emerging as the new star in the hemp market. This non-intoxicating compound of cannabis has an all-natural approach to curing several diseases. It is one of the 400 constituents found in cannabis and shares the top spots with THC and CBD.

Since CBG is the precursor to both THC and CBD, it is also called the Mother of all Phytocannabinoids. You can buy CBG oil for its numerous health benefits without causing a psychotic high. Here’s all you want to know when buying this compound, though.

How Does CBG Work?

The cannabinoids in cannabis come from CBGA, a substance that synthesizes with different dehydrogenase enzymes during plant growth. As a result, THCA, CBDA, CBG, and CBCA are formed. So, CBG is one of the many phytocannabinoids that stems from CBGA. When the cannabis plant grows, CBGA mainly converts to CBDA or THCA, leaving only 1% or less CBG in the strains.

Like other cannabinoids, though, CBG also works with your endocannabinoid system to imitate these compounds naturally. While THC binds to CB1 receptors, CBG gets connected to CB2 receptors found in the nervous system, connective tissues, and gut.

Some studies say that CBG, if taken in high doses, can block other compounds that bind to CB1 receptors. Although it has no psychotropic effects, it may alter your mind to offer relief from depression and anxiety.

Range of CBG in Hemp and Concentration in Strains

CBG production in the hemp plant starts in its acidic form, cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA. It naturally shifts to neutral CBG during plant growth. When heat is added through a vaporizer or any other source, it can also transfer CBGA into CBG.

If you are looking for a high-CBG strain, you can find it with the right research. That’s because cannabis and hemp produce this compound in a much lower quantity than other cannabinoids. As the demand for CBG oil increases, more cultivators are focusing on breeding high-CBG plants to fulfill the market requirements.

What are the Health Effects of Using CBG?

Since CBG has no psychotropic properties, it is safe to consume. But, above all, it offers numerous health benefits that are hard to ignore. You may use CBG oil for:

Relieving Pain

Not much research has been done about CBG and pain relief. Some studies show that cannabigerol can act as alpha-2 adrenoceptor agonist that can handle pain better than other cannabis compounds.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects

CBG can be useful for curing inflammatory bowel disease that affects millions of people every year. It can inhibit the contraction in bladder muscles to relieve the symptoms of this disease.

Working as Neuroprotectant

Some studies show that CBG also has neuroprotective properties like CBD. It can restore and support the protective layer around neurons. This helps CBG to relieve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease. It can also block the growth of colorectal cancer cells.

Working as an Antimicrobial Compound

The antibacterial or antimicrobial effects of CBG are tested in several laboratories. It contains significant properties that can help fight against MRSA, the antibiotic-resistant staphylococcus.

With these benefits and more studies to come, CBG is definitely on the radar of hemp lovers. If you are looking to buy this compound, choose a trusted store that offers different oil strengths, so you can buy one that suits your health needs.