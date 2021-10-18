What Is The Difference Between Parkinson’s Disease And Alzheimer’s Disease?

Medically reviewed by Heidi Moawad, M.D. — Written by Beth Sissons

Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s are disorders of the brain. Damage to the brain affects how the nerve cells work, leading to movement, cognition, and behavior changes.

Parkinson’s disease Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder of the brain. Symptoms of Parkinson’s usually appear gradually and progress over time. The National Institute on Aging (NIA) notes that Parkinson’s affects dopamine-producing nerve cells in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra. Death or impairment of nerve cells leads to a decrease in dopamine production which affects movement. Parkinson’s may also affect other neurotransmitters that regulate functions such as blood pressure, digestion, and sweating. A loss of nerve endings decreases norepinephrine, which can lead to symptoms of Parkinson’s, including fatigue and changes in blood pressure.

Alzheimer’s disease Alzheimer’s disease is also a neurodegenerative disorder and the most common type of dementia in older adults. In Alzheimer’s, a type of protein called beta-amyloid builds up between nerve cells in the brain to form plaques. A protein called tau also builds up and forms threads that tangle up inside of nerve cells. These neurofibrillary tangles impair the way nerve cells communicate with each other. Healthy nerve cells lose their connection to other nerve cells and stop functioning properly or die. Brain damage in Alzheimer’s begins in the hippocampus and the entorhinal cortex, which are the areas of the brain involved in creating memories. As Alzheimer’s progresses, damage can affect more brain areas, and sometimes brain atrophy, or shrinking of the brain, can occur.

Although Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s share some similar symptoms and risk factors, there does not appear to be a link between Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, nor any evidence that one can lead to the other.

Comparison table People may find it difficult to tell the difference when they or a family member begin to develop the first signs of Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease. Early on, both conditions can cause people to feel as if they are not themselves and become less sharp in their thinking and less quick in their movements. Parkinson’s disease Alzheimer’s disease Symptoms • tremor

• body stiffness

• slow movement

• impaired balance and coordination

• depression

• difficulty swallowing and chewing

• difficulty speaking

• urinary problems

• constipation

• sleep disruptions • memory problems

• difficulty carrying out everyday tasks

• confusion

• difficulty finding words Age of onset The average age of onset is typically 60 years.

Rarely, it appears before the age of 40. Most cases are late-onset, with symptoms beginning at around 65 years.

Early-onset is less common and can occur before the age of 65. Causes A combination of genetic and environmental factors can contribute to Parkinson’s. A combination of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors can contribute to Alzheimer’s. Risk factors • older age

• exposure to toxins

• head injury

• being male • older age

• family history

• head injury

• cardiovascular conditions Treatment • medication

• deep brain stimulation

• physical therapy • medication

• physical activity

• dietary changes

• cognitive and behavioral therapy Life expectancy Parkinson’s does not reduce a person’s life expectancy, but it can cause people to become more vulnerable to infections or falls. Following a diagnosis, the average life expectancy is 4–8 years, but some people may live up to 20 years. Outlook As Parkinson’s progresses, symptoms may worsen. It is a progressive disease, so symptoms may worsen over time.

Symptoms People with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease may experience the following symptoms: Parkinson’s Symptoms of Parkinson’s develop gradually over time. The rate of progression varies between individuals. The main symptoms affect movement: a tremor in the hands, arms, legs, jaw, or head

stiffness of the limbs and upper body

decreased facial expression

slowed movement

reduced balance and coordination, which may lead to falls Other symptoms can be non-movement related, such as: depression

problems with swallowing, chewing, or speaking

urinary problems

constipation

skin issues

disrupted sleep Parkinson’s can affect anyone, but it affects roughly 50% more males than females. Learn more about the stages and symptoms of Parkinson’s here. Alzheimer’s The first symptoms of Alzheimer’s can include: memory problems

difficulty finding words

issues with vision and spatial awareness

impaired reasoning or judgment

getting lost easily

taking longer to carry out everyday tasks

difficulty handling money or paying bills

repeating questions

changes in behavior or personality As the disease progresses, people may develop the following symptoms: unable to correctly identify smells or sounds

worsening memory loss and confusion

difficulty recognizing familiar faces, such as family and friends

unable to learn new things or cope with new situations

unable to carry out everyday tasks that involve multiple steps, such as getting dressed

delusions or paranoia

impulsive behavior In severe Alzheimer’s, a person may lack the ability to communicate and be dependent on caregivers. Learn more about the stages of Alzheimer’s disease here.

Age of onset and progression

The age of onset and how the condition progresses varies between the two diseases. Parkinson’s Parkinson’s can begin earlier than Alzheimer’s, usually at around 60 years. Around 5–10% of people will develop early-onset Parkinson’s before the age of 50. The progression of Parkinson’s can vary between individuals. Parkinson’s symptoms tend to develop gradually and worsen over time. People may find it more difficult to walk or talk as usual as Parkinson’s progresses. Learn about early-onset Parkinson’s disease. Alzheimer’s In most cases, people with Alzheimer’s first develop symptoms at about 65 years old. When people develop symptoms before the age of 60, healthcare professionals refer to this as early-onset Alzheimer’s. This is less common. According to the NIA the following stages mark the progression of Alzheimer’s: Mild: People who have cognitive difficulties may receive a diagnosis at this stage.

People who have cognitive difficulties may receive a diagnosis at this stage. Moderate: The disease affects memory, reasoning, and sensory processing.

The disease affects memory, reasoning, and sensory processing. Severe: The brain tissue can shrink, and people might stop eating. Learn more about the signs and symptoms of early-onset Alzheimer’s here.

Treatment options for each condition include: Parkinson’s Certain medications can help to increase dopamine levels, affect brain chemicals, and help relieve non-motor symptoms. A common medication for Parkinson’s is levodopa, or L-dopa, which helps to replace dopamine levels. People may take another drug called carbidopa at the same time to help reduce side effects. There are many other medications as well. Many people have physical or occupational therapy, see a nutritionist or dietitian for dietary advice, or do exercises to increase muscle strength and balance. If medication is not effective, deep brain stimulation (DBS) may help relieve movement-related symptoms. However, this is not a common form of treatment. DBS involves a surgeon implanting electrodes into the brain, which connect to an electrical device in the chest. DBS stimulates the brain and helps relieve symptoms, such as tremors and loss of movement. Learn more about treatments for Parkinson’s here. Alzheimer’s Treatment for Alzheimer’s may help to slow disease progression and relieve symptoms. A healthcare professional may prescribe donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine to help regulate neurotransmitters. A medication called aducanumab may help reduce amyloid buildup in the brain and slow disease progression. Learn more about donepezil here. People may also undergo other treatments, such as physical activity, dietary changes, and cognitive and behavioral therapy. Learn more about the treatment options for Alzheimer’s here.

Life expectancy and outlook Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are progressive neurodegenerative conditions, which will worsen over time. Parkinson’s There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s, but treatment can help relieve symptoms and improve quality of life. Although Parkinson’s is not fatal, it can cause life threatening complications. According to a 2021 study, people with Parkinson’s have an increased risk of aspiration pneumonia, which is responsible for 70% of deaths in people with Parkinson’s. Learn more about the life expectancy of people with Parkinson’s here. Alzheimer’s Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease, which means the symptoms worsen over time. The average life expectancy for a person with Alzheimer’s is 4–8 years following a diagnosis, but some people may live up to 20 years. Life expectancy can depend on a range of factors, such as overall health.

Prevention

It is not possible to prevent Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease. However, a person can take steps to reduce the risk of developing the diseases. Parkinson’s A person can try the following to help prevent Parkinson’s disease: doing exercise

eating foods containing vitamin D

eating foods containing niacin, which is a form of vitamin B Consuming foods containing high amounts of uric acid may help prevent the development of Parkinson’s. However, uric acid can lead to gout and kidney stones. According to 2020 research, consuming caffeine by drinking tea or coffee may also be beneficial. However, more research is necessary to confirm these findings, so people should not consume caffeine and uric acid as prevention strategies. A person should talk to a medical professional before increasing their caffeine or uric acid intake. Alzheimer’s Taking steps to promote healthy aging may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, such as: eating a healthy, balanced diet

staying physically active

keeping socially connected

avoiding tobacco

limiting alcohol

keeping mentally stimulated Learn more about aging healthily in our dedicated hub here.

Diagnosis Diagnosing Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s is not always straightforward and may involve a variety of diagnostic tools. Parkinson’s There is no set test to diagnose Parkinson’s, so a doctor may use a combination of methods, such as: examining symptoms and medical history

carrying out a neurological examination

reviewing a person’s response to Parkinson’s medications Learn more about diagnosing Parkinson’s here. Alzheimer’s To diagnose Alzheimer’s, a doctor may use a variety of methods, such as: asking about medical history, overall health, and any changes in behavior or personality

performing tests on memory, problem-solving, counting, language use, and attention

performing blood and urine tests to rule out other conditions

ordering brain scans, such as CT or MRI scans, to rule out other conditions Learn about the differences between Alzheimer’s and dementia here.

Contacting a doctor People will need to contact a doctor if they or a loved one has any signs of Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s. Prompt diagnosis and treatment may help to relieve symptoms and may slow any progression of brain damage.