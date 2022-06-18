What Is Link Reclamation And How To Use It To Build Solid Links To Your Site

What Is Link Reclamation And How To Use It To Build Solid...

Links are essential and one of the most common ways to navigate the internet. It’s not unusual for a website to contain several links on a single page. However, most experts advise keeping the number of links per page to under 100.

Sometimes you are so accustomed to using links that you forget to recognize the significance of web links when exploring the internet. Until you click the link and face a 404 error, or your linking page gets (301) redirected and cannot access the website you meant to visit. Existing links must be regularly checked and maintained to ensure that they are still functional.

The process of reclaiming the lost or broken links on a website is referred to as “link reclamation.” A link reclamation program can assist you in preventing loss of traffic regardless of the number of broken links on your website.

Search engines use links as a powerful indication to determine the quality of a website’s content. Pages and URLs might be changed or moved during website upgrades. If you previously had a link you wish to fix, you need to do a link reclamation. However, it will require some time and effort on your part.

Link Reclamation vs. Claiming Unlinked Mentions

Both link reclamation and claiming unlinked mentions will result in the creation of links leading to your company’s website. However, claiming unlinked mentions and link reclamations are not the same despite their similarities. Unlinked brand mentions are citations of your business found online but do not contain a link that leads back to your website.

Claiming unlinked mentions generates new backlinks from online mentions, images or citations of your company that are not linked to your site. This can be done by searching for online references to your brand or company and creating the necessary backlinks.

On the other hand, link reclamation refers to locating, correcting, and replacing internet content in which your brand or company has been linked incorrectly. These errors happen when the website deletes pages or the URLs are modified when a site is redesigned.

Benefits of Link Reclamation

There are various advantages associated with link recalibration, including the following.

Increase Web Traffic

Link reclamations can result in an increase in web traffic and new business opportunities for the owner. In addition, link reclamation can help improve rankings. Search engines like Google and others might consider the context of backlinks to your site when determining your site’s rank.

Linking to reputable and relevant sites will help your site rise in the search rankings! This can increase both the number of clients and the number of products and services sold. In addition, if the website owner already trusts your brand, it will be much easier for them to do business with you in the future.

Attract More Clients

By creating backlinks, you can attract relevant users from reputable websites within a specific industry. When you focus on the audiences and topics most relevant to your website, you will see an increase in traffic from other websites.

Improve Visibility and Exposure

Link reclamation can enable you to boost your online visibility and reach. The more backlinks you have pointing to your website, the more likely you will continue to generate links and increase your traffic. The effectiveness of your overall digital marketing strategy is significantly influenced by factors like visibility and exposure to your content.

Best Practices for Reclaiming Lost Links

To reclaim lost links, Purelinq uses various methods and tools, including SEO suites such as Ahrefs. Ahrefs offers a wide range of digital marketing materials and solutions. This subscription-based service searches 5 billion web pages daily and provides data-driven platforms for web monitoring, keyword research, competitive analysis, rank tracking, and backlink research.

To get started on using the tool for link reclamation efforts, check out the How to Find Unlinked Brand Mentions with Ahrefs resource guide.