What Is Delta-8?

You might have seen Delta-8 advertised at your local CBD distributor or cannabis dispensary and wondered what it is?

When we talk about delta-8, we mean the specific type of THC which is one of the many cannabinoids present in cannabis. It was in the 1960s that cannabis and all its various compounds and cannabinoids were first identified and categorized.

Delta-8 THC is a cannabis-derived cannabinoid that includes the psychoactive compound Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid or THCA. Delta-8 is a heterocyclic cannabinoid because it contains a five-membered ring in it’s structure, unlike THC which has a six-membered ring.

Delta-8 THC will also have a crystalline structure when in its raw form, which means that it won’t be watery like most other raw cannabinoid crystals or oils.

Is Delta-8 right for you? First, determine the legal status of Delta-8 in your state. If you live in a state that has restricted or banned Delta-8, then it’s probably not for you. Next, consider if you want the pain relief and anti-anxiety effects only or are you looking for something stronger. If it’s the former, stick to CBD. If it’s the latter, there’s a good chance Delta-8 THC could be exactly what you’re looking for.

Delta-8 vs. Delta-9 THC: What’s the difference?

Delta-8 is a cannabinoid that has a backbone of 8 carbons, whereas the more commonly known delta-9 THC has a backbone of 9 carbon molecules. This means that Delta-8 has less mass than THC and is, therefore, less potent. The molecular formula for delta-8 is C21H30O2, as opposed to delta-9’s formula, C21H30O3.

Effects of Delta-8

Delta-8 is said to be sedating, relaxing, and can help relieve pain. Delta-8 is also meant to be great for relieving stress. Most of the time that you hear about delta-8 THC or other similar compounds, they are usually found in cannabis oil formats.

Delta-8 vs CBD

CBD has been known to have effects on both pain relief and anxiety. Many people also talk about its anti-inflammatory effect. There are many people who take CBD as a daily supplement to help with their conditions, but this is an area where the research is still being done.

Delta-8 THC has been found to have a sedative effect and is believed to be a potent antiemetic meaning a substance that helps fight nausea and vomiting. Some research also shows that delta-8 THC may have antispasmodic effects, which means it is an effective painkiller for those with conditions such as multiple sclerosis.

Even though Delta-8 THC can be derived from the hemp plant like CBD, the main difference is CBD has no psychoactive (the ‘high’ you get from THC variants) properties.

How to dose Delta-8

Just like in everything in life, everything comes with a dose or amount, delta-8 for example is no different. In relation to the calculated amount, delta-8 is measured in THC milligrams per milliliter (mg/ml). Just like delta-9 THC, the amount of delta-8 you take will vary from person to person and will be determined by your body’s tolerance of delta-8. This means it is individual to each person. This is because we metabolize delta-8 differently.

Delta 8 THC Dosage Guide Chart:

* Beginner Delta 8 THC dosing (low tolerance): 5mg-15mg per use

* Intermediate Delta 8 THC dosing (medium tolerance): 15mg-45mg per use

* Advanced Delta 8 THC dosing (high tolerance): 45mg-150mg+ per use

Is Delta-8 safe?

Delta 8 is safe for use. Although delta-8 is not as widely used as delta-9, the worst that could happen is that you will feel uncomfortable high. Just remember, there are ways to manage this high! The first thing to remember when attempting to control your high is this— breathing deeply can help you relax and deal with your intense high.

Is Delta-8 legal?

Delta-8 is a naturally occurring cannabinoid and derived from hemp. Hemp was legalized by the 2018 Farm Bill, as such, it is not prohibited under federal law. Under this federal law, hemp-derived D-8 THC products, containing less than 0.3% D-9 THC are legal in the USA.

However, some State lawmakers have moved to restrict or ban the use of Delta-8 THC, even though it meets federal requirements. To find the legal status of D-8 in your state, we suggest you use a search engine to search ‘delta-8 legal status + the name of your state’ and look for documents from your state government.