What Is Chiropractic Care?

If you suffer from headaches, low back pain, or neck pain, you may be looking for an alternative, non-invasive method to resolve your condition. If so, you have probably considered going to a chiropractor but might not have a clear idea of what a chiropractor does or the type of care they offer.

When you make a good team with your chiropractor and both work together towards resolving your issues, you will soon feel a noticeable improvement.

What is a chiropractic adjustment?

A chiropractic adjustment is a procedure through which a trained specialist will manipulate your muscles and joints using their hands and other small instruments. Their objective is to apply a controlled, sudden force to a specific joint to achieve greater spinal motion and improve the body’s physical function. It helps address neck or back pain.

Is chiropractic care good for everyone?

In general terms, yes. However, if you have severe osteoporosis, have spine cancer, or are at an increased risk for stroke, you should stay away.

What if I have back pain?

Back pain is one of the main reasons people look for a chiropractic session. You may be asked to take a test or imaging study to determine its cause, ranging from muscle or ligament strain to bulging or ruptured discs. Your chiropractor will design a special treatment plan to address this issue.

How can I prepare for a chiropractic adjustment, and what happens during the first session?

There is nothing you need to do to prepare for your appointment other than arrive on time. As far as what to expect, the chiropractor will want to know what brings you there and your medical history during your initial visit. They will then perform a physical exam, paying special attention to your spine, and determine whether you will need X-rays or any other examination or diagnostic test.

The Procedure

A typical chiropractic adjustment consists of your chiropractor placing you in a certain position for them to be able to treat your specific area of discomfort. If they need you to lie face down, they have specially designed, padded tables that allow your head to rest comfortably on them facing down.

Once you are in the proper position, they will begin to use their hands, applying controlled and sudden force to the affected joint, pushing it beyond its range of motion. It is common to hear cracking or popping sounds as the joints are moved during the treatment.

You should not be surprised if, during the days following the procedure, you feel some minor side effects. These can include pain in the treated area, fatigue, and headache. Drink plenty of water, stay active during the day, and be sure to get enough sleep to allow your body to recuperate.

What results can I expect?

A chiropractic adjustment can be an effective way to treat your back pain without surgery or medication. Headache sufferers may also benefit from a chiropractic adjustment.